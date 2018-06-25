Bold Eagle dominates in Prix Rene Baliere

Bold Eagle leading the field at the top of the stretch

Bold Eagle pulled away from the field at the finish

Vincennes, FR - The even-money Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) was an almost gate to wire harness racing winner for driver Franck Nivard of today’s Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere at Vincennes (200,000 euro purse, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters).

He was timed in an evenly rated 1.10.3kr.

At top stretch the Eagle fought off when seemed liked apparent challengers and then drew off for an easy victory over 33/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Teza Josselyn) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm & Blues.

Third was 1.6/1 Belina Josselyn (7f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) with trainer J-M Bazire up for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard. 8/1 Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash-Belisha) held fourth with J.Ph. Monclin at the lines for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire.

The winning Eagle now shows 40 career wins in 53 starts for 4,221,670 euro earned. Race fractions were 1.08.9kr with 1500 remaining, 1.10.1kr at the 1000 and 1.10.2kr with 500 meters to go.