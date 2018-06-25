Day At The Track

Bold Eagle dominates in Prix Rene Baliere

03:20 AM 25 Jun 2018 NZST
Bold Eagle, harness racing Bold Eagle, harness racing
Bold Eagle pulled away from the field at the finish
PMU Trot photo
Bold Eagle leading the field at the top of the stretch
PMU Trot photo

Vincennes, FR - The even-money Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) was an almost gate to wire harness racing winner for driver Franck Nivard of today’s Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere at Vincennes (200,000 euro purse, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters).

He was timed in an evenly rated 1.10.3kr.

At top stretch the Eagle fought off when seemed liked apparent challengers and then drew off for an easy victory over 33/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Teza Josselyn) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Rene Aebischer and Ecurie Rhythm & Blues.

Third was 1.6/1 Belina Josselyn (7f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) with trainer J-M Bazire up for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard. 8/1 Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash-Belisha) held fourth with J.Ph. Monclin at the lines for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire.

The winning Eagle now shows 40 career wins in 53 starts for 4,221,670 euro earned. Race fractions were 1.08.9kr with 1500 remaining, 1.10.1kr at the 1000 and 1.10.2kr with 500 meters to go.

by Thomas H. Hocks, for Harnesslink

Hambletonian Future Wager odds Update
25-Jun-2018 01:06 AM NZST
Full summary of Sun Stakes elims at Pocono
24-Jun-2018 13:06 PM NZST
Marion Marauder is one of Stratton's six winners
24-Jun-2018 13:06 PM NZST
Vernon Downs feature to Western Redhot
24-Jun-2018 13:06 PM NZST
Caramore Final at Big M to Mike's Powerhouse
24-Jun-2018 13:06 PM NZST
Second leg for Night of Champions at Hawthorne
24-Jun-2018 13:06 PM NZST
First eight races from Pocono Sun Stakes
24-Jun-2018 12:06 PM NZST
