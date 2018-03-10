Bold Eagle leads GC de Vitesse Field

March 9, 2018 - Thursday’s Caen featured Prix de Parigny (purse €40,000, 2450 meters, 18 starters) went to 6/1 Artiste de Joudes (8m Prodigious) with David Thomain aboard for harness racing trainer J.P Thomain timed in 1.14.2kr. 4.8/1 Bourbon Somolli (7g Sam Bourbon-Jamaica Somolli) was narrowly beaten second for Clement Duvaldestin and 21/1 Adelia de Melodie (8f Lilium Madrik) was a rallying third for trainer/driver Stephane Meunier.
Wednesday the first leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse €90,000, 2750 meters distance handicap, 15 starters) went to 7/10 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer J-M Bazire and Ecurie J.M. Rancoule. Race time was 1.14.5kr. 6.6/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash) was a distant second for Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Luc Roelens, with third to 11/1 Balando (7m Nijinski Blue) with Nico d’Haenens driving. 26/1 Blooma d’Heripre, 17/1 Amour du Loup. 129/1 Vanae des Voiro and 138/1 Anette du Mirel completed the top seven.
Sunday’s €200,000 Gr. I ETM Series Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin now has its field and post positions set with 13 at the start. This race at Cagnes-sur-Mer was established in 1962 and the speed record was set last year by four-time winner Timoko in 1.09.5kr, lowering the 1.09.6kr prior record set in 2002 by Varenne. Ourasi won this race four times and champion Une de Mai was a five-time winner. The 2018 lineup follows (horse/driver/trainer):
- Bold Eagle, Nivard/Guarato
- Cash Gamble, Bekaert/Billard
- Une Serenade, Peltier/also trainer
- Anna Mix, Goop/Leblanc
- Billie de Montfort, Ensch/Guarato
- Timone EK, Bellei/Billard
- Apollon de Kacy, Westholm, also trainer
- Bird Parker, J.Ph. Monclin/Alliare
- Dijon, Derieux/also trainer
- Sharon Gar, Andreghetti/Billard
- Titty Jepson, A.Abrivard/Lacroix
- Comete d’Arche, Guelpa/also trainer
- Dreamoko, Gelormini/Westerink
10:05 C5 - GRAND CRITERIUM DE VITESSE NICE-MATIN 200 000€
Groupe I - Attelé - 1609m
European Trotting Masters Series 2018
Course Internationale
|
Année
|
Vainqueur
|
S/A*
|
Pays
|
Temps
|
Père
|
Driver
|
Deuxième
|
Troisième
|
2017
|
M.10
|
1'09"5
|
Imoko
|
Un Mec d'Héripré
|
Red Rose America
|
2016
|
M.9
|
1'10"2
|
Imoko
|
Oasis Bi
|
Luckycharm Hanover
|
2015
|
M.8
|
1'11"3
|
Imoko
|
Maven
|
Vanika du Ruel
|
2014
|
Univers de Pan
|
M.6
|
1'10"
|
Kenya du Pont
|
Philippe Daugeard
|
Pascia' Lest
|
Vanika du Ruel
|
2013
|
M.6
|
1'10"2
|
Imoko
|
The Best Madrik
|
Rêve de Beylev
|
2012
|
Santa Rosa France
|
F.6
|
1'10"
|
Kaisy Dream
|
William Bigeon
|
Quaker Jet
|
Rêve de Beylev
|
2011
|
Quaker Jet
|
M.7
|
1'10"8
|
Love You
|
Priscilla Blue
|
Brioni
|
2010
|
M.10
|
1'11"
|
Voici du Niel
|
Brioni
|
Priscillia Blue
|
2009
|
M.9
|
1'11"2
|
Voici du Niel
|
Igor Font
|
2008
|
M.8
|
1'11'1
|
Turnpike Taylor
|
Nijinski Blue
|
Opus Viervil
|
2007
|
M.9
|
1'10"7
|
Caballio in Blue
|
Smashing Victory
|
Frisky Bieffe
|
2006
|
Kazire de Guez
|
M.8
|
1'11"3
|
Udo de Touraine
|
Lets Go
|
2005
|
Vasterbo Daylight
|
F.8
|
1'10"5
|
Spotlite Lobell
|
Ake Svanstedt
|
Ilster d'Espiens
|
Likable River
|
2004
|
M.6
|
1'09"9
|
Caballio in Blue
|
Alesi OM
|
2003
|
M.5
|
1'13"2
|
Super Arnie
|
Flambeau des Pins
|
Ilster d'Espiens
|
2002
|
M.7
|
1'09"6
|
Waikiki Beach
|
Giampaolo Minnucci
|
Flambeau des Pins
|
2001
|
Gobernador
|
M.7
|
1'11"
|
Buvetier d'Aunou
|
Dominick Locqueneux
|
Gébrazac
|
Not a Spacecase
|
2000
|
F.7
|
1'10"5
|
Speedy Crown
|
Jimmy Takter
|
Remington Crown
|
The Bad Boy
|
1999
|
Remington Crown
|
M.6
|
1'12"2
|
Lord of All
|
Mr Quickstep
|
Érestan des Rondes
|
1998
|
Écho
|
M.6
|
1'11"1
|
Qlorest du Vivier
|
General November
|
1997
|
Gum Ball
|
M.6
|
1'11"5
|
Speedy Crown
|
Triple T. Storm
|
Activity
|
1996
|
Crowning Classic
|
M.5
|
1'12"7
|
Crowning Point
|
M. Baroncini
|
Houston Laukko
|
Toss Out
|
1995
|
Houston Laukko
|
M.7
|
1'11"5
|
Choctaw Brave
|
Ina Scot
|
1994
|
Giant Force
|
M.5
|
1'13"3
|
Meadow Road
|
Olle Goop
|
Queen L
|
Volcan des Rotours
|
1993
|
M.7
|
1'12"8
|
Bonefish
|
To the Gate
|
Lucky Tilly
|
1992
|
F.6
|
1'13"8
|
Baltic Speed
|
T. Jansson
|
Ziggy Hanover
|
Vittorio
|
1991
|
Mr. Lucken
|
M.7
|
1'12"4
|
Able Mission
|
T. Jansson
|
Sorrento
|
1990
|
Express Ride
|
M.7
|
1'12"5
|
Super Bowl
|
H. Korpi
|
Friendly Face
|
Sabre d'Avril
Thomas H. Hicks