Day At The Track

Bold Eagle leads GC de Vitesse Field

04:50 AM 10 Mar 2018 NZDT
Timoko, harness racing
The great Timoko seen here has won the Gr. I ETM Series Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice- Matin four times

March 9, 2018 - Thursday’s Caen featured Prix de Parigny (purse €40,000, 2450 meters, 18 starters) went to 6/1 Artiste de Joudes (8m Prodigious) with David Thomain aboard for harness racing trainer J.P Thomain timed in 1.14.2kr. 4.8/1 Bourbon Somolli (7g Sam Bourbon-Jamaica Somolli) was narrowly beaten second for Clement Duvaldestin and 21/1 Adelia de Melodie (8f Lilium Madrik) was a rallying third for trainer/driver Stephane Meunier.

Wednesday the first leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse €90,000, 2750 meters distance handicap, 15 starters) went to 7/10 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer J-M Bazire and Ecurie J.M.  Rancoule. Race time was 1.14.5kr. 6.6/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash) was a distant second for Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Luc Roelens, with third to 11/1 Balando (7m Nijinski Blue) with Nico d’Haenens driving. 26/1 Blooma d’Heripre, 17/1 Amour du Loup. 129/1 Vanae des Voiro and 138/1 Anette du Mirel completed the top seven.

Sunday’s €200,000 Gr. I ETM Series Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin now has its field and post positions set with 13 at the start. This race at Cagnes-sur-Mer was established in 1962 and the speed record was set last year by four-time winner Timoko in 1.09.5kr, lowering the 1.09.6kr prior record set in 2002 by Varenne. Ourasi won this race four times and champion Une de Mai was a five-time winner. The 2018 lineup follows (horse/driver/trainer):

  1. Bold Eagle,               Nivard/Guarato
  2. Cash Gamble,           Bekaert/Billard
  3. Une Serenade,          Peltier/also trainer
  4. Anna Mix,                  Goop/Leblanc
  5. Billie de Montfort,      Ensch/Guarato
  6. Timone EK,                Bellei/Billard
  7. Apollon de Kacy,       Westholm, also trainer
  8. Bird Parker, J.Ph.      Monclin/Alliare
  9. Dijon,                          Derieux/also trainer
  10. Sharon Gar,                Andreghetti/Billard
  11. Titty Jepson,              A.Abrivard/Lacroix
  12. Comete d’Arche,        Guelpa/also trainer
  13. Dreamoko,                  Gelormini/Westerink

10:05 C5 - GRAND CRITERIUM DE VITESSE NICE-MATIN 200 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 1609m
European Trotting Masters Series 2018
Course Internationale
 

Année

Vainqueur

S/A*

Pays

Temps

Père

Driver

Deuxième

Troisième

2017

Timoko

M.10

Drapeau de la France France

1'09"5

Imoko

Björn Goop

Un Mec d'Héripré

Red Rose America

2016

Timoko

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"2

Imoko

Björn Goop

Oasis Bi

Luckycharm Hanover

2015

Timoko

M.8

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"3

Imoko

Björn Goop

Maven

Vanika du Ruel

2014

Univers de Pan

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"

Kenya du Pont

Philippe Daugeard

Pascia' Lest

Vanika du Ruel

2013

Timoko

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"2

Imoko

Jos Verbeeck

The Best Madrik

Rêve de Beylev

2012

Santa Rosa France

F.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"

Kaisy Dream

William Bigeon

Quaker Jet

Rêve de Beylev

2011

Quaker Jet

M.7

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"8

Love You

Jean-Étienne Dubois

Priscilla Blue

Brioni

2010

Meaulnes du Corta

M.10

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"

Voici du Niel

Pierre Levesque

Brioni

Priscillia Blue

2009

Meaulnes du Corta

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"2

Voici du Niel

Pierre Levesque

Igor Font

Offshore Dream

2008

Opal Viking

M.8

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'11'1

Turnpike Taylor

Jorma Kontio

Nijinski Blue

Opus Viervil

2007

Kesaco Phedo

M.9

Drapeau de la France France

1'10"7

Caballio in Blue

Jean-Michel Bazire

Smashing Victory

Frisky Bieffe

2006

Kazire de Guez

M.8

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"3

Udo de Touraine

Jean-Michel Bazire

Kool du Caux

Lets Go

2005

Vasterbo Daylight

F.8

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'10"5

Spotlite Lobell

Ake Svanstedt

Ilster d'Espiens

Likable River

2004

Kesaco Phedo

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'09"9

Caballio in Blue

Jean-Michel Bazire

Alesi OM

Revenue

2003

Gigant Neo

M.5

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'13"2

Super Arnie

Jean-Michel Bazire

Flambeau des Pins

Ilster d'Espiens

2002

Varenne

M.7

Drapeau de l'Italie Italie

1'09"6

Waikiki Beach

Giampaolo Minnucci

Fan Idole

Flambeau des Pins

2001

Gobernador

M.7

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"

Buvetier d'Aunou

Dominick Locqueneux

Gébrazac

Not a Spacecase

2000

Moni Maker

F.7

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'10"5

Speedy Crown

Jimmy Takter

Remington Crown

The Bad Boy

1999

Remington Crown

M.6

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'12"2

Lord of All

Jos Verbeeck

Mr Quickstep

Érestan des Rondes

1998

Écho

M.6

Drapeau de la France France

1'11"1

Qlorest du Vivier

Jean-Étienne Dubois

General November

Moni Maker

1997

Gum Ball

M.6

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'11"5

Speedy Crown

Stig-H. Johansson

Triple T. Storm

Activity

1996

Crowning Classic

M.5

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'12"7

Crowning Point

M. Baroncini

Houston Laukko

Toss Out

1995

Houston Laukko

M.7

Drapeau de la Finlande Finlande

1'11"5

Choctaw Brave

Jorma Kontio

Coktail Jet

Ina Scot

1994

Giant Force

M.5

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'13"3

Meadow Road

Olle Goop

Queen L

Volcan des Rotours

1993

Sea Cove

M.7

Drapeau du Canada Canada

1'12"8

Bonefish

Jos Verbeeck

To the Gate

Lucky Tilly

1992

Peace Corps

F.6

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'13"8

Baltic Speed

T. Jansson

Ziggy Hanover

Vittorio

1991

Mr. Lucken

M.7

Drapeau de la Suède Suède

1'12"4

Able Mission

T. Jansson

Peace Corps

Sorrento

1990

Express Ride

M.7

Drapeau des États-Unis États-Unis

1'12"5

Super Bowl

H. Korpi

Friendly Face

Sabre d'Avril

 

Thomas H. Hicks

Stallion Name

Next article:

