Bold Eagle leads GC de Vitesse Field

March 9, 2018 - Thursday’s Caen featured Prix de Parigny (purse €40,000, 2450 meters, 18 starters) went to 6/1 Artiste de Joudes (8m Prodigious ) with David Thomain aboard for harness racing trainer J.P Thomain timed in 1.14.2kr. 4.8/1 Bourbon Somolli (7g Sam Bourbon -Jamaica Somolli) was narrowly beaten second for Clement Duvaldestin and 21/1 Adelia de Melodie (8f Lilium Madrik ) was a rallying third for trainer/driver Stephane Meunier.

Wednesday the first leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris Turf (purse €90,000, 2750 meters distance handicap, 15 starters) went to 7/10 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer J-M Bazire and Ecurie J.M. Rancoule. Race time was 1.14.5kr. 6.6/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash ) was a distant second for Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Luc Roelens, with third to 11/1 Balando (7m Nijinski Blue ) with Nico d’Haenens driving. 26/1 Blooma d’Heripre, 17/1 Amour du Loup. 129/1 Vanae des Voiro and 138/1 Anette du Mirel completed the top seven.

Sunday’s €200,000 Gr. I ETM Series Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin now has its field and post positions set with 13 at the start. This race at Cagnes-sur-Mer was established in 1962 and the speed record was set last year by four-time winner Timoko in 1.09.5kr, lowering the 1.09.6kr prior record set in 2002 by Varenne . Ourasi won this race four times and champion Une de Mai was a five-time winner. The 2018 lineup follows (horse/driver/trainer):

Bold Eagle, Nivard/Guarato Cash Gamble, Bekaert/Billard Une Serenade, Peltier/also trainer Anna Mix, Goop/Leblanc Billie de Montfort, Ensch/Guarato Timone EK, Bellei/Billard Apollon de Kacy, Westholm, also trainer Bird Parker, J.Ph. Monclin/Alliare Dijon, Derieux/also trainer Sharon Gar, Andreghetti/Billard Titty Jepson, A.Abrivard/Lacroix Comete d’Arche, Guelpa/also trainer Dreamoko, Gelormini/Westerink

10:05 C5 - GRAND CRITERIUM DE VITESSE NICE-MATIN 200 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 1609m

European Trotting Masters Series 2018

Course Internationale



Thomas H. Hicks