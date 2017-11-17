Bold Eagle to start in Prix de Bretagne

November 15, 2017 - Bold Eagle takes on 15 harness racing rivals Sunday at Paris-Vincennes as the path to the 2018 Prix d’Amerique really begins.

There were 31 originally engaged that included Nuncio and other Swedish stalwarts, but these are not in the final draw. However, well-regarded Belina Joselyn, Billie de Montfort and Bird Parker will give it a go against the Eagle.

Recent winners are Vincennes were (on November 14) 18/1 Dayana Berry (4f Scipion du Goutier -Idee du Corta) in the €70,000 Prix Laetita raced over 2850 meters by 11 starters. Alexandre Abrivard teamed the 1.15.1kr timed J-M Bazire owned and trained mare. 5/1 Diamond Crown (4f Repeat Love -Ma Crown) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Sebastien Guarato. Lady O’Reilly owns this Ecurie D bred product.

Also on the card was the €70,000 Prix de France de Football that went to 2.4/1 Desir Castelets (4m Quaker Jet -Ophelie Jet) with Franck Ouvrie up for trainer Luc Roelens, Race time was 1.14.1kr over the 2850 meter voltstart distance with 11 contestants.

Prix de Bretagne

Thomas Hicks