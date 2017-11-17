Day At The Track

Bold Eagle to start in Prix de Bretagne

06:11 AM 17 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Prix de Bretagne, harness racing
Prix de Bretagne

November 15, 2017 - Bold Eagle takes on 15 harness racing rivals Sunday at Paris-Vincennes as the path to the 2018 Prix d’Amerique really begins.

There were 31 originally engaged that included Nuncio and other Swedish stalwarts, but these are not in the final draw. However, well-regarded Belina Joselyn, Billie de Montfort and Bird Parker will give it a go against the Eagle.

Recent winners are Vincennes were (on November 14) 18/1 Dayana Berry (4f Scipion du Goutier-Idee du Corta) in the €70,000 Prix Laetita raced over 2850 meters by 11 starters. Alexandre Abrivard teamed the 1.15.1kr timed J-M Bazire owned and trained mare. 5/1 Diamond Crown (4f Repeat Love-Ma Crown) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Sebastien Guarato. Lady O’Reilly owns this Ecurie D bred product.

Also on the card was the €70,000 Prix de France de Football that went to 2.4/1 Desir Castelets (4m Quaker Jet-Ophelie Jet) with Franck Ouvrie up for trainer Luc Roelens, Race time was 1.14.1kr over the 2850 meter voltstart distance with 11 contestants.

Prix de Bretagne

Quinze partants dans le "Bretagne" 2017

Thomas Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

USHWA to honor Ray Schnittker, et al.
17-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
OSDF Meeting Rescheduled
17-Nov-2017 02:11 AM NZDT
Wright celebrates 5,000 career wins
16-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Hey Kobe slam dunks in mares feature
16-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Harness racing action at Dover Downs
16-Nov-2017 17:11 PM NZDT
Call For Justice drops & pops in $15,000 trot
16-Nov-2017 11:11 AM NZDT
Post Time Line-Up Set for Thursday
16-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News