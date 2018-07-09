Bold Eagle wins again at La Capelle

The La Capelle racetrack in France featured Gr. II Prix de la Communaute de Communes Thierache Centre (total purse 100,000 euro, 1609 meters autostart, 11 starters in this 2nd leg of the Challenge du Trot Grand Vitesse, a UET Masters Series test) and it was a superb race won by Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) clocked in 1.10.8kr and reined by Franck Nivard.

Sebastien Guarato trains the champion for Pierre Pilarski and he was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois.

The Eagle left alertly, yielded to Un Mec d’Heripr and then regained the lead for the duration.

The Eagle now has 41 wins in 54 career starts for 4,266,670 euro earned. He was off as the 1/10 favorite with 11/1 Un Mec d’Heripre (10m Orlando Vici-I Love You Darling) second for Franck Ouvrie.

The 32/1 Billie de Montfort (7f Jasmin de Flore) was third for P-Y Verva, trainer Guarato and owner Philippe Dauphin. 17/1 Up And Quick (10m Buvetier d’Aunou-Fichtre) was fourth for Pierre Vercruysse, trainer Antoine Lherete and owner Ecurie Quick Star. Titty Jepson was fifth at 47/1.

On the La Capelle undercard was the Prix de Cagnes sur Mer (purse 25,000 euro, 2750 meters, 15 starters) and 8.9/1 Bonefish Life (g Quatre Juillet-Izakaline) scored in 1.14.5kr for Pierre Vercruysse, trainer C.F. Kamminga and owner H.J. DeBoer. 8/1 Bequin d’Ali (7g Little Crack) was next for Bjorn Goop and 1.4/1 favorite Bilbao d’Ecajeul (7g Quaker Jet) was third for Romain Derieux.