€400,000 Grand Prix de France action

February 12, 2017 - Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethu Rah Jet) sat third in the outer before rallying around the final bend and drawing off to a four length win for harness racing pilot Franck Nivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski.

Jean-Etienne Dubois bred the young champion that now has 32 wins in 37 career starts for €2,923,300 earned.

The Grand Prix de France (Gr. I International UET Masters, purse €400,000, 2100 meters autostart, 14 entrants) is the second leg of the FR Triple Crown with the Grand Prix de Paris to follow in two weeks.

The winner, that won the Prix d’Amerique at end of January, was off as the 3/10 favorite and he bested a game 12.8/1 Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces) reined by Bjorn Goop for Richard Westerink, trainer/owner, and breeder Paul Van Klaveren. This veteran champion has 32 victories in 93 starts for €4,401,098 earned, as today he led early and then enjoyed a pocket spot behind noted front runner Un Mec d’Heripre.

81.3/1 Voltigeur de Myrt (8m Opus Viervil -Myrtille des Bois) was third for Lorenzo Donati driving for owner/trainer Roberto Donati. Fourth was 68/1 Call Me Keeper (7m Pine Chip -Eliza Keeper) that rallied late for Pierre Vercruysse, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet. 21/1 pacesetter Un Me d’Heripre (9m Orlando Vici -I Love You Darling) was fifth for J-M Bazire ahead of Propulsion and Anna Mix, completing the top seven.

Race time was 1.10.9kf off steady fractions (1.10.1kr at the 1500; 1.10.2kr with 1000 remaining; 1.10.8kr at the 500 remaining post).

Dollar Macker Takes Gr. I Monte Prix des Centaures at Vincennes

February 12, 2017

The classique Gr. I Prix des Centaures (monte, purse €240,000, 2200 meters, 10 starters) was a stunner of sorts, as 5/1 odds Dollar Macker (4m Saxo de Vandel -Salt Lake City) and jockey Yoann Lebourgeois were the rabbit, starting fast and opening a substantial lead for owner Mme. Marie Anne Thomas and trainer Philippe Allaire. However, he lasted despite tiring at mid-stretch, and defeated 3/5 favorite Bilibili (6m Niky -Quetty du Donjon) in a close verdict. The latter was ridden by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon. 12/1 Canadien d’Am (5m Ready Cash -Kanadia) was third for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Franck Leblanc. 8.5/1 well regarded Booster Winner finished fifth. Fractions were swift early with the winning time 1.11.9kr (1.09.2kr at the 1500 to go post; 1.09.2kr at the 1000; 1.11.2kr with 500 remaining).

The Prix des Vosges (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) this afternoon went to 1.13.2kr timed and 2.2/1 odds Attacus (7g Hand du Vivier -Nelocata) with Eric Raffin up for trainer Sebastien Guarato. 45/1 Urion de Piervive was second for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa and 7.5/1 And de Saint Prest ended third for Christophe Martens and trainer Vincent Martens.

The fast-class Prix de Juvigny (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 11 European starters) went to 1.14.3kr timed and 2/1 Cantin de l’Eclair (5g Jet Fortuna -Noce Josselyn) handled by Tony LeBeller for Ecurie Éclair. 6/1 Cirrus Atout (5g Look de Star ) was second for Gabriel Gelormini, ahead of the 1/2favorite Clever Lymm (5m Korean -Oquidia) reined by Franck Nivard for Ecurie Le Tremont.

At program end, Franck Nivard recorded another winter meet driving victory. He scored with 9.6/1 Civka Burka Darby (5f Neoh Jiel -Resille) in the €37,000 purse Prix de Macon raced over 2850 meters by 15 starters. Kenneth de Poorter bred and owns the 1.14.9kr timed mare. 7.5/1 Calypso du Relais and 53/1 Crystal Race were second and third, the latter a five year-old daughter of Goetmals Wood-In Race.

Darlhey du Rib and Shadow Gar Win Groupe Tests at Vincennes

February 12, 2017

Gr. III Prix de Luneville (purse €76,000, 2700 meters, seven starters, monte) was today’s Paris-Vincennes opener and the 2/5 favorite Darlhey du Rib (4f Ganymede -Quille Castelets) was victorious for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and breeder/owner Ecurie Rib. This expert monte team bested 23.7/1 Dollar du Vivier (4m Hand du Vivier -Ta Folie du Vivier) reined by Julien Raffestin. Legendary Jean-Yves Lucuyer bred this one. 4.9/1 Diego de la Criere (4g Paris Haufor ) was third for Damien Bonne, also trainer. Race time was 1.15.3kr.

The Prix Salam (purse €90,000, 2850 meters distance handicap, 12 monte) produced an exciting victory for 9.2/1 Cenora (5f Blue Dream -Nalara) timed in 1.14.2kr with Mathieu Mottier in the irons. Dominique Mottier owns, trains and bred the winner. 4.5/1 Castel Black (5g Ludo de Castelle -Princesse Black) was second for Clement Frecelle and 2.5/1 Catalogne (5f Cygnus d’Odyssee -Jabadie) nearly overcame her distance penalty to be third clocked individually in 1.13.6kr. Dominique Mottier also trains this one and Antoine Dabouis was the jockey.

The Prix de Chambord (Gr. III, purse €90,000, 2100 meters autostart, 14 starters) went to 1.11.5kr quick stepping 23.6/1 Shadow Gar (6f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar) with Pietro “Pippo” Gubellini driving. Gubellini is also trainer and owner of the winning mare. 12.6/1 Barrio Josselyn (5m Scipion du Goutier -Pike Josselyn) was a game second for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and 9/2 Blues d’Ourville (6g Password -Pursuit Of Charm) rallied to gain third for Gabriel Gelormini. Fourth was 3.3/1 Scellino Luis (6f Andover Hall -Susy Trio) and Matthieu Abrivard and fifth home was 14.1/1 El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo -El Mistress Leena) for Franck Nivard. Fractions were fast from the start (1.09.3kr at the 1500 to go mark, 1.10.3kr at the 1000, 1.11.4kr at 500 remaining).

