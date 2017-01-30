Day At The Track

Bold Eagle wins $1m Prix d’Amerique

07:27 AM 30 Jan 2017 NZDT
Le Trot Photo
Le Trot Photo

January 29, 2017 - The exceptional, extraordinaire Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash-Reethu Rah Jet) scored a convincing harness racing victory in the 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo clocked in 1.11.2kr for Franck Nivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski, Jean-Etienne Dubois bred Bold Eagle, now with €2,743,300 earned.

Belina Josselyn (6f Love You-Lezira Josselyn) was a game second after gaining the lead late in the final bend for trainer/driver J-M Bazire and owner Yvan Bernard.

Lionel (7m Look de Star-Aurora Sign) rallied for third for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Daniel Reden and owner Goran Antonsen of Norway.

Propulsion, Briac Dark, Call Me Keeper and Booster Winner were next to the line.

Fractions were steady and quick over the 2700 meter distance for a purse of €1,000,000 (1.11.8kr at 1500 to go; 1.12kr at the 1000; 1.11.4kr with 500 meters remaining).

Princess Grif, Timoko and Univers de Pan contested the early pace.

The 1.11.2kr clocking today was a race record, lowering the 1.11.4kr record set by Bold Eagle last year, with only three winning times better than 1.12kr (the third Royal Dream 1.11.9kr when defeating Ready Cash)

Opodo America Awards 2017: And two for Bold Eagle!

Thomas H. Hicks

