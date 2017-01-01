Richest European trotter is now Timiko

January 1, 2017 - Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet), at 3/10 odds and teamed by Franck Nivard, rallied from a second tier spot around the final bend and prevailed in a stretch long battle with pacesetter Timoko (10m Imoko-Kiss Me Coulonces), at 5.5/1 and reined by Bjorn Goop, to win the Gr. II Grand Prix de Bourgogne (purse €120,000, 2100 meters autostart, 14 International starters).
Bourgogne is the third “B” leading to the Prix d’Amerique.
Sebastien Guarato trains Bold Eagle for Pierre Pilarski, the owner. Jean-Etienne Dubois bred and early developed the now 30 times a winner in 34 starts for career earnings of 2,293,500€.
Timoko is trained by owner Richard Westerink and was bred by Paul Van Klaveren. The superb veteran Timoko now has 31 victories in 91 starts for 4,301,058€ earned after his €30,000 today for finishing second.
Booster Winner (6m Love You-Quille Viretaute) closed well to land third at 57.2/1 for Eric Raffin, and he earned a spot in the Prix d’Amerique as did Timoko.
Booster Winner is trained by Sebastien Guarato for breeder/owner Ecurie Winner.
22/1 Princess Grif was fourth for Roberto Andreghetti and fifth was 25/1 Voltigeur de Myrt with Lorenzo Donati up.
Race time was 1.12.1kr off rated fractions (1.07.9kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.11.1kr at the 1000 mark, 1,12.9 with 500 remaining) with a quick finish.
The Bourgogne was spectacularly presented and attracted a fine family audience for the International trotting showcase this New Years Day.
Ten entrants for the Prix d’Amerique are now in line for that classique the last Sunday of January.
Thomas H. Hicks