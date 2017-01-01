Richest European trotter is now Timiko

January 1, 2017 - Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet), at 3/10 odds and teamed by Franck Nivard, rallied from a second tier spot around the final bend and prevailed in a stretch long battle with pacesetter Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces), at 5.5/1 and reined by Bjorn Goop, to win the Gr. II Grand Prix de Bourgogne (purse €120,000, 2100 meters autostart, 14 International starters).

Bourgogne is the third “B” leading to the Prix d’Amerique.

Sebastien Guarato trains Bold Eagle for Pierre Pilarski, the owner. Jean-Etienne Dubois bred and early developed the now 30 times a winner in 34 starts for career earnings of 2,293,500€.

Timoko is trained by owner Richard Westerink and was bred by Paul Van Klaveren. The superb veteran Timoko now has 31 victories in 91 starts for 4,301,058€ earned after his €30,000 today for finishing second.

Booster Winner (6m Love You -Quille Viretaute) closed well to land third at 57.2/1 for Eric Raffin, and he earned a spot in the Prix d’Amerique as did Timoko.

Booster Winner is trained by Sebastien Guarato for breeder/owner Ecurie Winner.

22/1 Princess Grif was fourth for Roberto Andreghetti and fifth was 25/1 Voltigeur de Myrt with Lorenzo Donati up.

Race time was 1.12.1kr off rated fractions (1.07.9kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.11.1kr at the 1000 mark, 1,12.9 with 500 remaining) with a quick finish.

The Bourgogne was spectacularly presented and attracted a fine family audience for the International trotting showcase this New Years Day.

Ten entrants for the Prix d’Amerique are now in line for that classique the last Sunday of January.