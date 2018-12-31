Bold Eagle wins Grand Prix de Bourgogne

December 30, 2018 - Today’s third “B” was the Grand Prix de Bourgogne at Vincennes (Gr. II, purse 120,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 15 starters, Quinte+ harness racing race of the day).

The top three finishers receive an auto-invite to the Prix d’Amerique.

Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) prevailed timed in 1.11.8kr by a length after a pocket trip engineered by driver Franck Nivard for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski.

The Eagle was off as 2.9/1 second wagering choice and he sprinted to the front from post eight, yielding to the 2.2/1 favorite Readly Express (6m Ready Cash -Caddie Dream) piloted by Bjorn Goop for trainer Timo Nurmos and BRO Byggnads AB, the owner.

Ready Express led into the lane and his challengers weakened (Carat Williams) made a misque (Cash Gamble) to enable the Eagle to escape from behind Carat Williams and surge past.

Bold Eagle recorded his 43rd career win in 58 starts now for 4,377,620€ earned.

11/1 Una Josselyn (7f Love You -Teza Josselyn) took third and with it a Prix d’Amerique ticket. Alexandre Abrivard teamed this Rene Aebischer trainee. 12/1 Carat Williams (6m Prodigious ) and 18/1 Briac Dark (7m Prince Gede ) completed the top five and the Q+ exact order payoff was 2,119€ for a 2€ wager. '

The remaining “B” race is January 13th at Vincennes, the Prix de Belgique, that may add to the invites to date that now include Bold Eagle, Readly Express, Uza Josselyn, Davidson du Pont, Delia du Pommereux, Bird Parker, Belina Josselyn, Looking Superb and Eridan.

Franck Nivard and Bold Eagle

Yesterday at Romme (SWE) was the V75 STL Gold raced over 2640 meters autostart for 200,000SEK to the winner. There were seven entrants in what was to be a Prix d’Am prep for the well-regarded Propulsion (7m Muscle Hill -Danae-Andover Hall) that was off at 1.08/1 odds with Orjan Kihlstrom up.

Not so, as veteran On Track Piraten (10g Kool du Caux -Monrovia- Rite On Line ), scored at 5.2/1 for teamster/trainer Hans R. Stromberg clocked in 1.13.8kr.

Piraten scored for the 43rd time in 141 career starts now for 17,066,005SEK earned.

The veteran class-master is owned by Stall Morkermasse and he went to the lead early in the final lap. Propulsion was taken to the back early and began following cover in the final lap, then going three wide to get to the wheel of Piraten.

That was it as Stromberg lightly urged his charge to an easy victory. 45/1 Rokkakudo (8m Varenne -Ikegana-Valley Victory) was third for Ulf Ohlsson.

On Track Piraten holds off Propulsion

It was reported post-race that Propulsion was sick and his possible challenge in the Prix d’Amerique is uncertain.

Tomorrow ends the racing career in France of a host of fast-class trotters that comes to an end at age 10 (the “U” names). This group includes the excellent international performers Up And Quick (a Prix d’Amerique winner and third in the 2018 Yonkers International), Un Mec d’Heripre, Ustinof du Vivier, Unique Quick and others. They will be missed.

Thomas H. Hicks



