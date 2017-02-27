Bold Eagle wins Triple Crown

February 26, 2017 - Magnifique!!! Extraordinare!!! Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) won today’s Gr. I Grand Prix de Paris (purse €400,000, 4150 meters) for harness racing driver Franck Nivard, coming from a fourth back outer position during much of this race. He followed advancing Briac Dark late in the last bend and sprinted past for a length score timed in 1.14.kr.

Off at 3/10 odds the winner now has 33 wins in 37 career starts for career earnings of €3,103,300) after the €180,000 winners share today.

Bold Eagle and connections also earned a €300,000 Triple Crown bonus after also winning the Prix d’Amerique and Prix de France during the Paris-Vincennes winter meet.

What a horse!!!

13.6/1 Briac Dark (6m Prince Gede-Queen des Chames) was a solid second for David Thomain, trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Guy Barou. Third was 30.2/1 Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash-Belisha) for J.Ph.Monclin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire. 9.1/1 Belina Josselyn (6f Love You-Lezira Josseln) was a competitive fourth for trainer/driver J-M Bazire and owner Yvan Bernard with fifth to 274/1 Best Of Jets (6m Magnificent Rodney-Plume Jets) driven by Tony LeBeller for owner/trainer Jean Michel Baudouin. Lionel, last year’s Prix de Paris upset winner, and Akim du Cap Vert were next to the line. Game pacesetter Up And Quick, a double winner of this race and race time record holder, faded to 10th.

Bold Eagle’s accomplishment today is made even more important by the fact that it has been over 40 years since Bellino II won the Triple Crown of FR trotting and there had been only three winners (Jamin, Gelinotte and Bellino II) prior to Bold Eagle.

Other interesting notes are that Thierry Duvaldestin trained Ready Cash during much of his career and was second as trainer today with Briac Dark.

Philippe Allaire, owner/developer of Ready Cash, was third today as trainer of another son of that sire, Bird Parker.

The top five finishers are all FR-bred six year-olds, quite a powerful crop. The Prix de Paris was today’s Quinte+ as well.

Prix de Paris 2017 : Bold Eagle remporte la Triple Couronne

Guarato back on the Bold Eagle GP of Paris and discusses the future

Peter Pilarski after the Grand Prix de Paris Bold Eagle

Thomas H. Hicks