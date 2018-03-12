Bold Eagle sets race record 1:50.88

Bold Eagle sprinting away from his opposition in record time

March 11, 2018 - Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) worked his way to the front near the quarter mile station after away fourth, and proceeded on before sprinting away from his opposition in late stretch for a three length score over the harness racing sloppy racetrack, following pre-program rains, in the Gr. I International Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin at Cagnes-sur-Mer (purse €200,000, 1609 meters autostart, 13 starters).

Race time was a new record 1.08.9kr (1:50.88 mile rate) easily lowering the mark set last year by Timoko of 1.09.5, and previously 1.09.6kr.by Varenne in 2002.

The 2/5 favorite is owned by Pierre Pilarski and is trained by Sebastian Guarato, Jean-Etienne Dubois bred the champion now with 38 wins in 50 starts for €4,131.620 earned.

12/1 Billie de Montfort (7f Jasmin de Flore ), with Nicolas Ensch up for trainer Guarato and owner Philippe Dauphin, sat the pocket and finished there timed in 1.09.2.

Third was 168/1 Dijon (5m Ganymede -Sonote d’Aunou) for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and owner Mauricette DeSousa, timed in 1.09.4kr.

4.4/1 Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash ) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin clocked in 1.09.5 and placed fifth was 26/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle ) driven by Bjorn Goop and clocked in 1.09.8kr.

Une Serenade was fifth to the line and a dq for interference.

Prix de Paris winner Bird Parker tried to contest leading Bold Eagle but was no match and weakened late.

The race card before the exhilarating sprinter classic included a Republican Guard performance and wins by Duke de Carless (Nicolas Montagne up), Cirrus Atout (Gabriele Gelormini driving), American Jet (Romain Derieux the trainer/driver), and Baronne de Bapre (Stephane Cingland), all in upper level contests, the fastest clocked in 1.14kr over the off track.

Franck Nivard - Bold Eagle - Grand Critérium de Vitesse Nice-Matin -Cagnes-sur-Mer

Thomas H. Hicks