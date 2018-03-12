Day At The Track

Bold Eagle sets race record 1:50.88

05:08 AM 12 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bold Eagle, harness racing
Bold Eagle sprinting away from his opposition in record time
Cagnes-sur-Mer Photo

March 11, 2018 - Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) worked his way to the front near the quarter mile station after away fourth, and proceeded on before sprinting away from his opposition in late stretch for a three length score over the harness racing sloppy racetrack, following pre-program rains, in the Gr. I International Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin at Cagnes-sur-Mer (purse €200,000, 1609 meters autostart, 13 starters).

Race time was a new record 1.08.9kr (1:50.88 mile rate) easily lowering the mark set last year by Timoko of 1.09.5, and previously 1.09.6kr.by Varenne in 2002.

The 2/5 favorite is owned by Pierre Pilarski and is trained by Sebastian Guarato, Jean-Etienne Dubois bred the champion now with 38 wins in 50 starts for €4,131.620 earned.

12/1 Billie de Montfort (7f Jasmin de Flore), with Nicolas Ensch up for trainer Guarato and owner Philippe Dauphin, sat the pocket and finished there timed in 1.09.2.

Third was 168/1 Dijon (5m Ganymede-Sonote d’Aunou) for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and owner Mauricette DeSousa, timed in 1.09.4kr.

4.4/1 Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin clocked in 1.09.5 and placed fifth was 26/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle) driven by Bjorn Goop and clocked in 1.09.8kr.

Une Serenade was fifth to the line and a dq for interference.

Prix de Paris winner Bird Parker tried to contest leading Bold Eagle but was no match and weakened late.

The race card before the exhilarating sprinter classic included a Republican Guard performance and wins by Duke de Carless (Nicolas Montagne up), Cirrus Atout (Gabriele Gelormini driving), American Jet (Romain Derieux the trainer/driver), and Baronne de Bapre (Stephane Cingland), all in upper level contests, the fastest clocked in 1.14kr over the off track.

Franck Nivard - Bold Eagle - Grand Critérium de Vitesse Nice-Matin -Cagnes-sur-Mer

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

First day of USTA Board of Directors meeting
12-Mar-2018 00:03 AM NZDT
Tactic change gives 'Bettor' the edge
11-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
It was a double nickel Saturday night!
11-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Defending Horse of the Year at it again
11-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Mach Stockn Barrel wins feature
11-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
Rock The Nite springs 18-1 shocker
11-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Award-winning lineup of New Jersey stallions
11-Mar-2018 11:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News