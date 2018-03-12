Bold Eagle sets race record 1:50.88

March 11, 2018 - Bold Eagle (7m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) worked his way to the front near the quarter mile station after away fourth, and proceeded on before sprinting away from his opposition in late stretch for a three length score over the harness racing sloppy racetrack, following pre-program rains, in the Gr. I International Grand Criterium de Vitesse Nice-Matin at Cagnes-sur-Mer (purse €200,000, 1609 meters autostart, 13 starters).
Race time was a new record 1.08.9kr (1:50.88 mile rate) easily lowering the mark set last year by Timoko of 1.09.5, and previously 1.09.6kr.by Varenne in 2002.
The 2/5 favorite is owned by Pierre Pilarski and is trained by Sebastian Guarato, Jean-Etienne Dubois bred the champion now with 38 wins in 50 starts for €4,131.620 earned.
12/1 Billie de Montfort (7f Jasmin de Flore), with Nicolas Ensch up for trainer Guarato and owner Philippe Dauphin, sat the pocket and finished there timed in 1.09.2.
Third was 168/1 Dijon (5m Ganymede-Sonote d’Aunou) for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and owner Mauricette DeSousa, timed in 1.09.4kr.
4.4/1 Bird Parker (7m Ready Cash) was fourth for J.Ph. Monclin clocked in 1.09.5 and placed fifth was 26/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle) driven by Bjorn Goop and clocked in 1.09.8kr.
Une Serenade was fifth to the line and a dq for interference.
Prix de Paris winner Bird Parker tried to contest leading Bold Eagle but was no match and weakened late.
The race card before the exhilarating sprinter classic included a Republican Guard performance and wins by Duke de Carless (Nicolas Montagne up), Cirrus Atout (Gabriele Gelormini driving), American Jet (Romain Derieux the trainer/driver), and Baronne de Bapre (Stephane Cingland), all in upper level contests, the fastest clocked in 1.14kr over the off track.
Franck Nivard - Bold Eagle - Grand Critérium de Vitesse Nice-Matin -Cagnes-sur-Mer
Thomas H. Hicks