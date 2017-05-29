Timiko stunning in second Elitloppet win

Veteran Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces- And Arifant ) blasted to the front from post five and scored easily by three lengths for Bjorn Goop and trainer/owner Richard Westerink in today’s Benders Elitloppet Final (3SEK million to the winner, 1609 meters autostart, eight starters). He was clocked in 1.09kr (1:51.02) at 31/1 to pin a stunning defeat on Propulsion and Resolve at 16/1 and 11/1 respectively. Heavily backed Bold Eagle was fourth and Nuncio was fifth. Neither had anything left and had no excuses.

Timoko was simply the best this day as he recorded career victory 34 in 98 starts for 47,248,058SEK (that is US$5,432,318 at today’s conversion rate).

Quite a feat for quite a horse!!!

Timoko

Elimination 1

Bold Eagle (6m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet- Love You ) easily took the first Benders Elitloppet 2017 elimination by six lengths timed in 1.08.4kr (mile rate 1:50.05) for driver Franck Nivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski. The winner sat alongside pacesetter Delicious, in the death seat, with Resolve second over until top of stretch when the Eagle motored away under little urging. Bred by Jean Etienne Dubois the Eagle was off at 3/2 odds and bested 9/1 Resolve (6m Muscle Hill -Anikawiesahalee- Credit Winner ) handled by Ake Svanstedt with third to 13/1 DD’s Hitman (6m Donato Hanover -Deedee’s Destiny- Muscles Yankee ). Veteran Spring Erom (12m Gentle Star -Springflickan- Prince Mystic ) landed fourth for Christopher Eriksson.

Bold Eagle

Elimination 2

Elimination #$2 went to home town favorite Nuncio (6m Andover Hall -Nicole Isabelle- Lindy Lane ) with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer/owner Stefan Melander. Propulsion was a game second for Johan Untersteiner, beaten half-length in the 1.10.1 clocked event (1:52.79). Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces- And Arifant ) held third after traveling wide all the way for Bjorn Goop. The fourth spot to the final went to In Vain Sund (5m Revenue -Staro Yasmine- Supergill ) for Erik Adielsson.

Nuncio

Bold Eagle will get first choice in the final post position by virtue of the fastest elim time. The big crowd of over 30,000 is enjoying the action on this warm day.

Thomas H. Hicks