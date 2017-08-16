Day At The Track

Bold Eagle and Timoko likely foes in Prix d’Ete

06:59 AM 16 Aug 2017 NZST
August 15, 2017 - It’s just 25 days away from the September 9th Gr. II harness racing feature The Prix d’Ete at Paris-Vincennes.

This classic event is also the Trotting Masters Final and the 2017 version likely will bring about the last contest at Vincennes matching perhaps the world’s best trotter Bold Eagle against the veteran class-master Timoko.

They have faced off eight times before with Bold Eagle winning seven in which Timoko was second in four of those.

Their last battle was in the 2017 Elitloppet Final where Timoko scored decisively with Bold Eagle fourth.

Bold Eagle, conditioned by Sebastien Guarato for owner Pierre Pilarski, has already posted two wins in the Grand Prix d’Amerique and has 15 Gr. I victories.

Timoko, now age 10, is the wealthiest French trotter of all time and a two-time Elitloppet winner for trainer Richard Westerink.

The Prix d’Ete is always quite a race but, this, year, it simply cannot be missed.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

