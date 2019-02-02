Bold Eagle filly wins 100,000€ Prix Roquepine

Green Grass is now a five-time winner in nine career starts for 162,400€ earned

February 2, 2019 - The 9/10 favorite Green Grass (3f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) easily won today’s Gr. II Prix Roquepine (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters for harness racing three year old fillies) timed in 1.14.5kr (off modest fractions) at Vincennes with Gabriele Gelormini aboard for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien Dewulf.

Frederic Brouilloux bred the now five-time winner in nine career starts for 162,400€ earned.

5.4/1 Girls Talk (3f Brillantissime -Be My Girl) was second for driver Eric Raffin, breeder/owner Philippe Allaire and owner Gitte Paulsen-Allaire.

Third after a dq of Gee was the 11/1 Graine de Crack (3f Booster Winner -Pearl MIP) reined by Yoann Lebourgeois for owner/trainer Allaire.

Placed fourth was 36/1 Gesira (3f Boccador de Simm -Kirine) reined by Alexis Pratt.

The 3.1/1 Greenpeace, a recent 410,000€ purchase at the Arqana-Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale from Jean Pierre Dubois, was a miscue dq while ranging up four wide in the first straight.

Franck Nivard now owns, trains and drove this filly today.

Green Grass

Green Grass connections

The Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix de Gironde (purse 54,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 18 starters).

The 25 meter penalized and 6.4/1 Cerenzo (7f Ganymede -Poesie de Vigne) scored timed in 1.15.6kr on the front end for driver Franck Nivard, breeder/owner Ecurie Turbo and trainer Philippe Billard.

This winner scored his 10th career win in 45 starts for 321,120€ earned.

Ce Bello Romain (7g Jam Pridem ) was second at 5.2/1 for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer S.G. Dupont.

Third was 9/1 Canular (7g Jet Fortuna ) handled by Yoann Lebourgeois that bested fourth finishing 107/1 Benjamine Gede (8f Insert Gede) with Damien Bonne up.

Fifth was 16/1 and 25 meter handicapped Cabernet (7g Prince Gede ) with Matthieu Abrivard aboard.

The Q+ exact order payoff for the 2€ wager was 51,297.80€ and there were 14 winning ticketholders.

The Q+ handle this day was 4,618.069€ and the total wagered on the race (all bets) exceeded 9.7€ million.

Cerenzo Turbo

The co-featured Prix Paul Viel (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters nine starters) saw the 9/10 favorite General du Parc (3m Lejacque d’Houlbec -Amazone du Parc) prevail for pilot Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Frederic Prat and owner Francis Garner.

He scored for the third time in nine outings now for 151,150€ earned.

Race time was 1.14.4kr off even fractions.

68/1 Guerria Royal (3m Very Nice Marceaux -Violetta de Retz) took second for trainer/driver Guillermo Roig-Balaguer.

Third was 3.1/1 Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker -Unabella Perrine) that Philippe Allaire trains for Jean Francois Mary and Anthony Barrier teamed this day.

9/2 Granon Vedaquais (3m Brillantissime -Sestriere) was fourth for Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Allaire.

General du Parc

The Prix d’Avignon (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2100 meters, four year olds) completed groupe action today.

Jean Michel Bazire’s trainee Feydeau Seven (4m Redeo Josselyn -Unanime Seven) scored timed in 1.13.1kr as the 1.9/1 favorite, the winner’s seventh career victory in nine appearances.

Alexandre Skowronski owns the impressive trotteur. 6.8/1 Fun Quick (4m Carpe Diem -Activity Queen) took second for Yoann Lebourgeois, Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Marc Esper.

25/1 Fiorentina Somolli (4f Love You -Quitalia Somolli) was third to the line for Matthieu Abrivard, ahead of 11/1 Fleu Lila (4g Timoko ) for Franck Anne and 19/1Flora Quick (4f Prodigious ) with Gabriele Gelormini up.

Feydeau Seven

Feydeau Seven and connections