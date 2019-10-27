Bold Eagle soars in Breeders Crown

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - France's Bold Eagle made the trip to Canada for the $500,000 (US) Breeders Crown Open Trot a winning one as driver Brian Sears guided the 8-year-old son of Ready Cash to a command performance victory in 1:52 over an off surface at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday night.

Bold Eagle got away fourth as Lindy The Great jetted to the front in the early stages cutting a :26 2/5 opening quarter while rivals Atlanta and Guardian Angel As settled in behind.

Sears wasted little time in going on the offensive with Bold Eagle and turning into the backstretch sent the $5.3 million winning International star on a mission to gain command which he did through a :55 2/5 first half clocking.

Six Pack and Ake Svanstedt had left the gate hard from post 10 and waited in the early stages for Bold Eagle to get on the move and then once that happened he was left without cover. Six Pack continued to march forward through three quarters in 1:24 and turning into the stretch was a serious threat. Also looking for a shot was Atlanta and Yannick Gingras as that pair angled out with a shot to track down Bold Eagle.

Brian Sears looked confident and comfortable heading into the stretch but he kept asking Bold Eagle to trot and trot he did right through the wire coming a final quarter in :28 flat and scoring in a respectable 1:52 clocking in his first North American appearance. Six Pack was valiant in second with Atlanta up for third. Lindy The Great and Marion Marauder rounded out the top five.

Sebastien Guarato trains Bold Eagle who won for the third time this year in just 10 starts. Ecurie P Pilarski owns Bold Eagle who returned $5.70 was the post time favorite. Jean Etienne Dubois bred Bold Eagle.

"He was a little tough scoring down. Everything went pretty smooth after that," Sears said. "He dug in down by the wire."

"We're very satisfied," said Pierre Pilarski the winning owner. "It was a long trip to come here. I promised John Campbell two years ago and it worked out this year".

To watch the race replay, click here.