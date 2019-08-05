Bold Eagle wins Grand Prix de Wallonie

Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet),sent off as the 9/10 favorite odds, gamely held off challengers to win today’s Gr. I Grand Prix de Wallonie at Mons Ghlin, Belgium.
Total purse was 150,000€ in this UET Masters Series event raced over 2300 meters autostart with 13 starters.
Bold Eagle recorded his 45th career win in 65 starts now for 4,632,820€ in life earnings.
Tony Le Beller teamed Bold Eagle for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski.
The 5.4/1 Valokaja Hindo (8m Great Challenger) was a nose back second for Christophe Martens and trainer Jean Michel Bazire.
The 4.6/1 Billie de Montfort (8f Jasmin de Flore) was another length back in third for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Guarato. 28/1 Beau Gamin and 116/1 Bon Copain completed the top five with Bugsy Malone, Tony Gio and Valko Jenilat all dq’s.
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink