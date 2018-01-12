€150,000 Prix de la Cote d’Azur

Dynamic and unstoppable Coup Droit in the last meters of the Prix de la Côte d'Azur

January 11, 2018 - Today the Q+ was at Cagnes sur Mer in the Prix de la Cote d’Azur (purse €150,000, 2900 meters, 18 starters Internationale) with victory to 5/1 Coup Droit (6m Prodigious -Saint Leonard) for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and Stall Why Not. 3.8/1 Vasco Flower (9g Niky -Nimea) was second for Charles Julien Bigeon and owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. Third was 33/1 Beau Gamin (7m Quinoa du Gers -Cadette) for trainer/driver David Bekaert and Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule. 5.1/1 Tony Gio and 9/1 Baby Lou Max completed the top five. Race time was 1.13.1kr and the winner recorded victory number 9 in 39 starts now for €430,310 earned.

The Prix Cagnes Sur Mer (purse €50,000, 2925 meters, 17 starters) produced a blowout win for 1.3/1 Global Response (7g Credit Winner -Com Mimmi) driven by Christophe Martens for trainer Vincent Martens and owner J.A.C. Vanduffel of Belgium. 5.9/1 Buzz de Carel (7g Prince Gede ) with J.B. Boney and 10/1 Dimmidisia (5f Phlegyas -Prune Rouge) for trainer/driver Loris Garcia were the next two home. Race time was 1.13.4kr.

Yesterday’s Q+ was also at Cagnes sur Mer and this Prix de la Cote d’Or (purse €46,000, 2925 meters, 18 starters) produced victory for 7/2 Aigle Jenilou (8g Prodigious -Queen Jenilou) handled by his trainer Louis Baudron.

Bold Eagle starts Sunday

Bold Eagle starts Sunday in the third “B” leading to the Prix d’Amerique​. The top three (if not already qualified) will earn an Amerique ticket and the field includes many top line performers including Readly Express, Lionel, Belina Josselyn, Bird Parker, Briac Dark and Treasure Kronos.

The fine Paris-Vincennes program also showcases three other groupe contests such as the Gr. II Prix Gelinotte, Gr. III Prix Djerid for monte trotteurs and the Gr. III Prix de Riberac.

16:10 C6 - GRAND PRIX DE BELGIQUE 120 000€

Thomas H. Hicks