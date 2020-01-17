Bond has strong hand in WA Cup

FOR everything top WA trainers Greg and Skye Bond have achieved, they are yet to win their biggest home town race.

But they certainly have numbers on their side with seven of the 12 runners in tonight’s $450,000 Group 1 WA Pacing Cup (2936m) at Gloucester Park.

Team Bond had six of the 12 runners last year when El Jacko was their first home with a second to Rocknroll Lincoln.

Their runners tomorrow night are: Our Jimmy Johnstone (gate 1, $21 into $7.50), Our Alfie Romeo (three, $81), El Jacko (four, $81), Mighty Conqueror (five, $5.50 to $3.80), Ana Malak (seven, $15 to $41), Vampiro (nine, $9 to $11) and Galactic Star (10, $7.50 to $3.70).

Stable driver Ryan Warwick has opted to stick with the proven Galactic Star, from inside the back row.

Their “fresh” runners, who didn’t contest last week’s Fremantle Cup won by Caviar Star, are the talented Mighty Conqueror and exciting former Kiwi mare Our Alfie Romeo.

Mighty Conqueror missed the Fremantle Cup due to deep-seated hoof bruising and a final decision on his spot in the WA Cup won’t be made until race morning.

“He seems really well, but the RWWA vets will have a look at home and it’ll be their call tomorrow morning. That’s fairest for everyone,” Greg Bond said.

“It’s great to have such a strong hand in the race, we’ve got nice horses racing really well.

“Galactic Star was stiff last week. He was coming into really strongly along the inside when he clipped the wheel and galloped. It didn’t surprise me Ryan stuck with him.

“I think the mare will run a big race, too. It’s obviously a step-up, but I know on her work at home she’s up with our best horses.”

Bond is eyeing-off a Sydney raid with Our Alfie Romeo for the Ladyship Mile.

“I’m sure she’s up to it. I looked at Melbourne, but it’s too soon. She can have a quiet week after this then wind-up again for Sydney, everything going well,” he said.

“If she goes to Sydney, we’ll take at least another one along with her. Whether it’s Galactic Star, Vampiro or maybe even both of them for the lead-up sprints to the Miracle Mile.”