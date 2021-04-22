Bond pulls the trigger in style

An excited Maddie Bond with her partner Leigh Sutton and in-form pacer Our Reactor

Former New South Wales Hunter Valley horsewoman Maddie Bond hasn’t wasted any time adjusting to harness racing life in Victoria.

Bond has a perfect 100 percent strike rate with two wins from two starts, courtesy of the only horse she has in work, Our Reactor ( Auckland Reactor -My Irish Rose (Peace Of Art).

“He’s a nice horse and has now won four for us. We purchased him as a yearling at Bathurst,” Bond, now based at Shepparton, said.

“We call him ‘Bobby’ around the stables and a few little breaks away from racing have done him the world of good,” she said.

“He went out in the middle of last year and then won at Newcastle at his first start back in October. His next few were good before he won at that track again in December.

“I got the first victory, but then my dad Jamie got the second one. I didn’t even go to the meeting because I had a work Christmas party.”

Bond said that when she and partner Leigh Sutton were getting organized to shift to Victoria, “Bobby” was sent off to the spelling paddock again.

“It’s great to see the horse in form because we spent a lot of time looking after him as a two and three-year-old,” she said.

“He had really bad feet. They were terrible, but we kept at it and they seem okay now.”

Our Reactor won a heat and final of the TAB Long May We Play feature at Shepparton on April 9 and then five days later. On both occasions he was driven by in-form local reinsman David Moran.

Bond, who has “about a dozen” wins as a driver, said that while she enjoyed being out on the track, her employment came first.

“Mum (Kristy) and dad were always wanting me to get a qualification as a back-up to the horses. So I got a diploma in childcare and I absolutely love my work,” she said.

“David did an awesome job on the horse for the two wins. Leigh gets the call up if I’m not available, but he missed driving for me at Shepparton because he was on the sidelines.

“I still get a five-point lift as a junior driver, so the plan will be to drop “Bobby” back when I’m not at work.”

Bond grew up with horses in the Maitland region and is the fourth generation of her family to be involved in the sport. Her grandfather John, who lives in Perth, was involved, as well as her great grandfather before that.

“I’ve helped dad out for as long as I can remember. My parents were great in always trying to teach me to improve with the horses.

“I started in the mini trots when I was five and did that until I was 16. Dad was big on me working them properly—I had to gear up my own pony and work it all week.

“The highlight of my time in the minis was undoubtedly going over to New Zealand in 2013 and competing in the Lizzie Of Rosslands competition.

“I represented NSW and I finished just outside the placings, but it was a great experience. I drove at Alexandra Park and some of the others who were there have gone on to become great drivers, like John Morrison.”

Bond drove her first winner as a 16-year-old at Tamworth in June, 2015, when she was still in secondary school, and says she still has wonderful memories of that day.

“The horse was The Know It All and it was owned by mum and trained by dad—that was a great thrill.”

Hoofnote: Leigh Sutton was on fire at Cobram on Monday with a brilliant driving double. He scored an all-the-way win with Goodmorning Cheryl and repeated the dose with Justcallmeza.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura