Bond told she can’t train from her stable

Forrestdale trainer Skye Bond with her pacer Money Twitch in 2010.

Stewards have refused Skye Bond’s application to continue training from her Forrestdale harness racing stable in the wake of her husband Greg’s 12-month disqualification.

Stewards determined Skye Bond was entitled to retain a licence to train pacers because Greg’s disqualification did not relate to the training of pacers.

But she was not granted permission to train from the Forrestdale stable where the husband and wife training partnership are based.

Stewards visited WA’s leading stable on Monday and noted the limited segregation of the Bonds’ house from the stabling complex.

Under the rules of harness racing, a disqualified person cannot enter any premises used for the purposes of the harness racing industry.

Greg Bond was disqualified for giving false information to stewards and behaving in a way that was prejudicial to the industry. He has lodged an appeal with the Racing Penalties Appeal Tribunal.

Stewards also announced today a six-month disqualification for reinsman Mark Reed for refusing to comply with a direction from senior investigator Paul Criddle.

Reed provided a urine sample when requested to on August 26 last year, but it did not meet the required criteria. He then refused to provide a second sample.

By Jay Rooney

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian