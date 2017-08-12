Book launch of World Harness Racing

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island: Retromedia Publishing is pleased to announce the launch of World Harness Racing at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Special head table guests include Hall of Famers Wally Hennessey and John Campbell, as well as Hon. Robert Mitchell who will give their thoughts on the book, which gives prominence to the harness racing histories and legends of 17 cooperating countries and the histories of several industry leaders.

Publisher Larry Resnitzky says he published World Harness Racing to tie in with the 2017 World Trotting Conference and the fifth leg of the World Driving Championship – both being held in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Every International Trotting Association delegate and official observer to the conference will receive a complimentary copy of this book, courtesy of the sponsors, as a keepsake for their time on the Island.

Jerry McCabe, managing editor and co-author of World Harness Racing , says the mini-chapters, with over 100 photos are as fascinating as they are familiar and he’s sure there will be stories read that move the industry forward. The selection of driving legends chosen by the sport-governing bodies for each of the cooperating countries for the book will spark reaction.

“Any time you have to narrow a list of all-time greats, there’s going to be discussion,” he said. “There’s going to be some that will surprise in a pleasant way, and some that will surprise by omission.”

“John Campbell will be at the launch in his new capacity as the president and CEO of The Hambletonian Society, which is one of the 16 sponsors of the book,” he added.

Many from around the world will be familiar with the front cover which features Wally Hennessey and Moni Maker; Varenne; and the flags of the contributing countries: Canada, United States, Ireland, United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Russia, Germany, Australia, France, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The 176-page paperback book will be available for sale and signing by John Campbell, Wally Hennessey and a few of the co-authors at the main-floor event. It will also be available at select bookstores and online at retromedia.ca.

Media Contact:

Nancy Resnitzky, 902/651-2549, neresnitzky@gmail.com

Larry Resnitzky, 902/394-3855, larry@retromedia.ca

For interviews, please contact:

Jerry McCabe, 902/218-1225, jmccabe74@gmail.com

Larry Resnitzky, 902/394-3855 larry@retromedia.ca

.........................................................................................................

AT A GLANCE

Special head table guests at the book launch will include Wally Hennessey and John Campbell – two of the greatest harness drivers in history and two of the most humble, professional and accessible people in the industry, along with the Hon. Robert Mitchell, who gave his unfettered support from the outset for this commemorative harness racing book.

Under the government letterhead, a letter bearing Robert Mitchell’s signature was sent out to the harness racing governing bodies of 20 countries from five continents. In it, a request was made for a short review of harness racing history, as well as their selection for three of their country’s driving legends, related biographies and accompanying photos. An amazing 17 countries responded to the minister’s request.

Support from sponsors, beginning with Red Shores Racetrack and Casino/Atlantic Lottery Corporation and the Government of PEI, and also from some of the best-known breeders, racetracks and organizations in the harness racing world, made the project possible.

Wally Hennessey is a third generation of Hennessey horsemen and the Prince Edward Island native is most famous for his driving career with the trotter Moni Maker, once the richest Standardbred in history. Hennessey continues to be one of the most consistent top drivers in the sport today. He has been inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, the United States Harness Racing Hall of Fame, The Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the PEI Sports Hall of Fame.

John Campbell, a native of Ontario, is a third generation Campbell horsemen. He is the leading money winning driver in the world with close to $300 million won. Campbell is also the youngest person ever to be inducted into the U.S. Harness Racing Hall of Fame. He’s also an inductee in the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. Some of the great horses he’s driven include Mack Lobell and Tagliabue. Campbell recently retired from driving and is now the president and CEO of the The Hambletonian Society, one of the sponsors with a mini-chapter on its history in this book.

This unique World Harness Racing book is a labour of true love provided to the reader for their enjoyment, thanks to the people from each of the 17 cooperating countries, Retromedia Publishing’s team and the sponsors.