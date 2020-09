The Kolgjini Sale (online) saw spirited bidding with seven lots sold for 725,000SEK ($82,800US) or more. The sale topper was Bordeaux Face, a colt by Propulsion from the Love You mare Croix d’Am, that brought a winning 3,000,000SEK ($342,000US) bid from Lennart Agren.

Agren acquired four of the top seven yearlings sold. Below is a summary of the sale topper and the leading yearlings sold at this event.

