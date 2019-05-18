Born To Boogie relishes wet track

“She’s a lovely wee mare who seems to go good on the wet tracks,” said trainer Brett Gray after Born To Boogie won her fifth race at Gore today.

The four year old was driven by the country’s leading junior John Morrison who was filling in for a suspended Brent Barclay.

Morrison took the Rock N Roll Heaven mare to the front with 2000 metres to run before handing up to Santannas Rocket. Just before the top of the straight Morrison hooked Born To Boogie off the back of Santannas Rocket and she came down the middle of the track to beat him by a length and a quarter with Delightful Deal another length and a quarter back in third.

Gray says Born To Boogie’s future may now be in the North Island.

The Ryal Bush trainer is slowly getting back to full mobility after Full Noise kicked him in the leg after winning at Winton last Saturday.

He says he hasn’t been able to drive fast work for most of the week but is now back in the cart.

Full Noise, which ran third today behind Nottingham K Two, will have to wait until tomorrow’s Oamaru meeting before his place at the Harness Jewels is confirmed.

Gray said he wasn’t too disappointed with the three year old’s performance today.

“It was one of those races. In the past he hasn’t gone so well on the wet tracks. He just got a wee way back today and the wet track just takes the speed out of him.”

It wasn’t the fairytale ending for Santanna Rocket’s Southland career. He’s heading to Australia on a 50/50 deal with Robert Morris.

The Morris stable have had success with another Santanna Blue Chip gelding James Dean, winning three races with him since December.

Meanwhile Robyns Playboy which had to be scratched from the race, is on a course of antibiotics after stablemate Hans Ideal kicked him after work during the week.

Stable spokesperson Chris Wilson said it’s hoped that Robyns Playboy will take his place in the Harness Jewels in a fortnight.

He said the stable hope to get another run into him before the Jewels after he broke at Winton last Saturday. That misdemeanour was caused by a cut to the mouth.

Wilson says Robyns Playboy’s chances of making the Jewels will be known in the next few days.

The stable gained some consolation when Swift Robyn won her maiden race and Hans Ideal ran second later in the programme.