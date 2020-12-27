Born into the business; Michelle Hallett

To some, she is known as the daughter of trainer Bruce Aldrich, the sister of driver Bruce Aldrich, Jr., and the wife of trainer John Hallett. But to the horses, she is known as their best friend, Michelle Hallett. She was born into the business and has worked every second in it since. She can jog one, train one, and rate a mile without a stopwatch.

Michelle takes the upmost care of every horse in her stable. It does not matter if the horse is a world champion or a four claimer, they are treated like royalty. She makes sure the horses have a clean bed and fresh water every morning, afternoon, and evening.

Oh, and don’t forget about the food. Not only do Michelle’s horses get three square meals a day, they get loads of treats – including carrots, cattle corn, apples, pudding, bananas, coconuts, and of course, nicker makers.

Michelle will tell you that in the barn full of horses that they all only like nicker maker treats, don’t even think of bringing in another flavor. She knows what they like and that’s what they get. They are all equally spoiled. Not to mention the toys hanging on every stall gate and in every stall. She doesn’t have any favorites. Well, they are all her favorite. It doesn’t even matter if they are an official member of her stable, she takes care of them the same.

“She’s hard working and very attentive to her horse’s needs. She is always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needs it,” driver and trainer, Angie Coleman said.

Gold Star Farms breeder, owner, and trainer, Maggie Audley said, “Michelle is hardworking and dedicated. She has an amazing attention to detail.”

Michelle has worked for several stables during her career, including Aldrich Racing Stable, Wally Hennessey, and John Hogan among others. She has also taken care of horses for numerous trainers and owners as well as paddocked for anyone that needs a hand on the track.

“Michelle has groomed for me for over 30 years. She is long overdue to be recognized as the best groom and also, as someone who really wants to help in any way that she can to make your stable better. She is there no matter how good or bad the circumstances. She definitely has my vote,” trainer and driver Wally Hennessey said.

Veterinarian Dr. Michelle MacDougall said, “in my opinion, Michelle Hallett is one of the most deserving people to ever be nominated for caretaker of the year. Her attention to detail, her love of the horses and the sport, and the hours she spends working in the Hallett stable (as well as others) make her a well deserving nominee. She has my vote for sure.”

“Michelle Hallett is a workhorse. She does just do it, she does it right with a smile on her face,” Dona McDonald said.

Michelle is currently taking care of a stable of between eight and twelve horses, depending on the day, along with her husband, John Hallett. It seems like quite the ratio: twelve to two, or even eight to two. They have a system in place that ensures every horse gets beyond the proper standard of care.

This system begins early in the morning. Well, actually, this system doesn’t have a timeline. If there is a horse that is sick or needs extra care or anything else, they spend all day at the barn. I cannot count on my fingers how many times we have spent hours upon hours at the track for a sick horse walking them, bathing them, and making sure they will be alright. And an average race night starts from the time of Lasix to past midnight. But, in general, the system begins early in the morning and ends in the afternoon until feed time or the races. Michelle harnesses all of the horses. While John is on the track warming them up, she also cleans the buckets and stalls, washes the horses, and puts them away (in non-horseman speak, she grooms them).

“I usually leave earlier from Pompano Park to Tioga Downs than Michelle and the kids in the beginning of the summer. I also leave later from Tioga to Pompano in the beginning of winter. In both situations, I am either leaving horses with her or sending some down early for her to take care of,” John Hallett said. “Every year, I know I can trust her to take care of a stable full of horses and the kids.”

Our system of Florida to New York has been in place since this reporter was born, so about 21 years of traveling from track to track. These horses were rehabbed and rested up by Michelle for the following meet, or on some occasions, she had stake horses.

One article from October 2010 on Harnesslink credits Michelle with winning seven of eight races in the FSBOA Sunshine State Stakes. The eighth horse finished second. That year, Michelle had Keep on Cookin with an undefeated record of five wins in five starts and Creating a Dream with five wins in six starts.

These are only a few examples of the kind of horseman and caretaker that Michelle is. This reporter could continue on, but I hope I have provided enough of an image as to who Michelle is. She is more than the horseman’s daughter, the driver’s sister, and the trainer’s wife. She is the backbone of her stable. I truly believe that she is the ideal image of a groom in the Standardbred racing world.

If she had known I was working on this article, I know she would not want me to submit it. She is the type of person who doesn’t work for the recognition or awards. She does what she does for the love of the sport and more importantly, for the horses.