Borutka and Vital RG take Classics

Two classic races were on stage this harness racing day beginning with the Laszlo Ferge Memorial (purse 1,800,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap, thee year olds).

Here the 4.5/1 odds Borutka (3f Illetmeny -Night Lady- Tony Oaks ) scored in 1.18.4kr, a new stake record, with Tibor Hajnal up.

The previous record was 1.18.8kr set in 2018 by Zapato. The winner recorded her second 2020 win in four starts. Her dam, Night Lady, won the Janos Brody Memorial in 2012 clocked in 1.16.5kr and sire Illetmeny , by Valley Guardian , was an exceptional trotter.

Berill Lady (3f Maximus Lindy -Nikkel Lady- Tony Oaks ) took second for Sandor Varga and Buszi (3f The Lindy Reserve -Jarulek-Valley Guardian) was third.

The co-featured Janos Brody Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) saw 1.2/1 odds Vital RG (6m SJs Photo -Vitesse OR- Indro Park ) score on the front timed in 1.18.5kr. Tibor Hajnal trains and drove the winner for Aquadrom and Napsugar.

The 20 meter handicapped and 39.8/1 outsider Ujrazal! (7m Maximus Lindy ) was second for Lazslo Kolozsi with third to 20 meter handicapped and 13/1 Alexander UR (6g Infinitif -Hoity Toity Face- Egon Lavec ) for Ferenc Nagy III.

The race record was established in 2016 with Wiss Shadow’s 1.15.9kr victory.



Our coverage this day was completed with the Jungfrau DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and 3.3/1 Aronville (4g Calypso Capar -Saraville- What A Man ) was the front end winner timed in 1.16.1kr.

He was making his first 2020 start and held gamely for the victory under urging of trainer/driver Imre Fazekas. 3/2 favorite Zolta (5m Naglo -Gazza Jet- Supergill ) rallied for second with trainer Veljko Mazsity up.

Third was 10.6/1 Zanebono (5m Frullino Jet -Corolla Jet- Park Avenue Joe ) for Branislav Mukity.



