Boutique stable clicks up ready to go

Successful Shepparton-based harness racing trainer-driver David Moran has every reason to be excited as he looks toward the next few weeks with his boutique stable.

Champion grand circuit pacer Lochinvar Art is probably a fortnight away from heading to the trials, while highly talented youngsters Lochinvar Chief and Patsbeachstorm could be seen as early as next week.

"I really couldn't be happier with those three. I just can't wait to get back at the races again with them," Moran said.

"Artie (Lochinvar Art) had nearly four weeks off and he's returned in really good order. I was pleased that while he was out spelling this time, he didn't get too big. He can be a good doer," he said.

"But he usually comes to hand very quickly because he's such an athletic type. At this stage, the plan is to send him around at the Shepparton trials in about two weeks-and then play it by ear as far as targeting some races."

Warners Bay NSW businessman Kevin Gordon paid $29,000 for Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art- Ponder In Paris ( Ponder ) after Moran selected the horse at a ready-to-run sale in Sydney. Gordon, the owner of Multicam Routing Systems, is well known for his roles in greyhound racing, but has had pacers "on the side" since the 1970s.

Lochinvar Art has won five of his eight starts this season-with his biggest scalp being the Group One $200,000 Chariots Of Fire at Menangle on February 22. A fortnight later he was so gallant in defeat when runner-up to King Of Swing (Luke McCarthy) in the $1M Miracle Mile in a blistering 1.48.

Moran then kept the four-year-old ticking over while he waited for a clearer picture as to the impact on racing of the developing coronavirus pandemic. Lochinvar Art raced at his home track on April 21 and May 1 for two strong wins. In the latter of those, Artie established a new track record of 1.53-2 along the way, before the four-year-old was sent to the spelling paddock.

His career record now stands at 17 wins, 12 seconds and four thirds from 36 starts for $669,000.

"It all became a little hard with COVID, with some of the features being put on hold. It was great that we were able to keep racing, but I couldn't see any real top races for him, so I probably had no option than to give him a break," Moran said.

Lightly-raced two-year-olds in Lochinvar Chief ( Captaintreacherous - Always a Target( Always a Virgin ) and Patsbeachstorm ( Somebeachsomewhere -Charissa Tee ( Sportswriter ) showed enormous potential in their first race campaigns earlier this year.

"We got Patsbeachstorm out of the Melbourne sales last year. He's raced by Shaun Kelly, along with some of his family and friends. I think he will develop into a real nice horse," Moran said.

"The other one in Lochinvar Chief is owned by Kevin Gordon as well, and he's all ready to go. This horse was great in all of his five starts, but I do think that he will make a better three-year-old.

Patsbeachstorm defeated the 'chief' when they clashed in their racing debuts. But then in their next start, the roles were reversed.

"There's 10 in work at the moment and I plan to keep it around that number. A casual worker comes to the stables which is terrific, but I'm actually in the process of trying to find a full-time worker," Moran said.

While the stable has been relatively quiet of late, Moran still has an impressive driving strike rate this season-finishing in the top three placings at 48%. His stats read: 43 wins and 62 placings from 217 starts for $651,000.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura