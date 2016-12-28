Drivingthedragon N scores three in a row

Charlottetown, PE - Drivinthedragon N's fire continues to burn bright as she notched her third straight harness racing victory in the Boxing Day pace Monday afternoon at Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. The time of the mile was 1:56.3.

A force to be reckoned with since arriving to the Maritimes, The seven-year old daughter of Sutter Hanover notched her 11th win of the 2016 campaign for owner Donald Macrae.

Trainer-Driver Jason Hughes utilized the 'Dragon's' great gate speed to blast off the wings and take early control through a first quarter of 29.1. The down under invader set up on the front end and didn't see a challenger until the head of the lane when Doing Some Damage angled to the outside but couldn't catch the Blue Knight and his Dragon.

The trackside photo booth may have ran out of green and white ink on Monday afternoon. A pair of green and white wearing mainstays at the Charlottetown oval were red hot on the afternoon taking 11 of the 16 races.

The 'Green Hornet', Marc Campbell was at his old ways on Boxing Day afternoon as he added to his single season dash record at Red Shores Charlottetown. Campbell struck gold for six winners notching his 141st victory of the meet, 210th seasonal win and 1700th lifetime trip to the winners enclosure.

Kenny Arsenault who had a training triple on the card got the party started early, cashing with a pair of trot victories. A second over journey for Howmacs Pride and a front end victory for Frill Seeker (his 10th of the season) gave him the sweep of the trot races before tripling up with Dees Boy. Arsenault who is his well on his way to lifetime win number 3,000 also scored with Sendmeasign and Lucky Encounter for a whole handful of winners.

Adam Merner scored a driving double aboard Likely To Win and Rash B Havior. The wager on the card was $54, 437.

Harness racing returns on New Year's Eve with a special live presentation. Post time is 6:30pm. The card features fast paced action, prizes and cash draws where race customers can tag their tickets in the Wild Horses promotion with $100 jackpots on every race.

Red Shores will also provide a shuttle service from Park street parking lot to the Red Shores main entrance every 15 minutes beginning at 5:30pm.

For details on New Year's Eve at Charlottetown and Summerside go to www.redshores.ca

By Bo Ford & Lee Drake