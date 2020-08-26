Boyd MacDonald, One horseman's story

One of the most successful and dedicated harness racing horsemen on PEI is a man by the name of Boyd MacDonald.

Boyd has raced horses here on PEI, especially right here in Summerside going back as far as 1970.

Before Boyd got his license to drive horses in 1973, other people did the driving.

Junior Chappell would be the driver of his first horses, Post Road Sport and Happy One, and then Reg MacLure became the regular pilot of Boyd’s horses.

Boyd bought so many horses and brought them here to PEI, not only for his enjoyment and fun, but to make our harness racing product better and something to be proud of.

He raced his horses in both Summerside and Charlottetown but he seemed to have a lot of love for Summerside, as when I was a little boy, I can remember Boyd racing here every week.

Some of the horses that Boyd campaigned over the years, (and I also should include his trainer Everett Lowther, who worked for Boyd for many many years and is quite a likeable character.) include Post Road Sport, Rhythm Girl, Happy One, Martown, Hawaii N, Rosie Joe, Seaport N, Nikey Irene, Knalman, SH Shrimp, Double Command, Scheme A, Shaleen Globe (a very good New Zealand bred mare and just one of many New Zealand breds that Boyd brought to PEI), Lucky Leita, as well as Fairly Lucky, Lindsay N, Island Gem and Brilliant Hanover N (all four of these co-owned by Doctor Erwin Howatt, another great fella), Laura Vee Haines, Millippa (another top class mare), Ad Painter and the list goes on and on.

