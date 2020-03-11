Brackets ready for Driver Madness

Columbus, OH - It's that time of the year again for harness racing fans to get in on the "Madness" and a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.

The 2020 Driver Madness Tournament, sponsored by onGait.com and hosted by the Harness Racing FanZone, kicks off on Monday (March 16).

The drivers competing, feature 64 of harness racing's top drivers and were selected by an expert panel consisting of: Pete Medhurst (Mid-Atlantic), Dave Brower (Northeast), Joe Zambito (South/West), and Barry Vicroy (Midwest). Videos of "Selection Monday" can be found on the Harness Racing FanZone social media platforms.

To enter the contest, contestants are required to complete a bracket, just as they would in the national college basketball championship tournament. Points will be awarded for each correct selection, with the number of points increasing through each round of the tournament.

Brackets are available by clicking here or by visiting the Harness Racing FanZone social media outlets. Brackets must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday (March 15). Each bracket can be submitted via Facebook, Twitter, or by sending a copy to Michael.Carter@Ustrotting.com.

For complete rules please visit, http://bit.ly/DriverMadnessRules. The announcement of the winner of the 2020 Driver Madness Tournament, sponsored by onGait.com will be on Tuesday (April 14).

No purchase necessary to enter.

From the USTA Communications Department







