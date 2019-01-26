Brad Hewitt aiming for Goulburn Cup title

Spare Me Days from the Brad Hewitt stable is one of two locally trained harness racing horses engaged in Monday afternoon’s Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup.
Runner up in the 2016 edition of the cup behind the Dennis Picker trained Condagen, Spare Me Days will be joined by David Hewitt’s Stanley Ross Robyn in an attempt to make it a home town win.
The $31,800 Group 3 feature race is scheduled as race seven on an eight race program and has brought together a very even field of fast class pacers.
With no standout horses engaged, Spare Me Days looks to have his best chance yet to capture the cup.
“It isn’t the strongest Goulburn Cup so he’s a definite chance to win” said trainer Brad Hewitt.
Spare Me Days overcame some niggling setbacks before finishing a strong first-up second to Rakaupuka Ruler in the 2240 metres Walla Walla Stakes earlier this month. “I was real happy with his last run” Hewitt said. “He has been good; back on top of things now”
Stable mate Stanley Ross Robyn has been a model of consistency since resuming in early December and the 6 year old will be at his top in Monday’s race. Trained by David Hewitt, Stanley Ross Robyn was a close up fourth in the Walla Walla Stakes after working hard to find the lead early in the event.
Both of the Hewitt runners have drawn well with Stanley Ross Robyn in gate 3, and Spare Me Days starting alongside in gate 4 following the scratching of the emergency Hollys Miss Molly.
While the draws will help the locals, the pair will find strong opposition from the visiting contingent including Inter Dominion campaigner Conviction, the James Rattray performer Pachacuti, and the inform James Dean and Lets Katchmeifucan.
Field and comments
1. JAMES DEAN
Tr: KerryAnn Turner Dr: Robert Morris
Former NZ’er who has won three past four including Menangle 2300m in fast 1:54.9 M/R. Winner Goulburn 2240m in good 1:56.9 M/R, up in class but drawn well and in top form. Will go close.
2. LETS KATCHMEIFUCAN
Tr: Bernie Hewitt Dr: Bernie Hewitt
Came from well back in Hewitt Memorial 2240m to win with authority two weeks back. Since finished 1.3m 2 nd to James Dean at Bathurst 2260m in 1:56.5 M/R. Up in class but is drawn well and in top form. Hard to beat.
3. STANLEY ROSS ROBYN
Tr: David Hewitt Dr: David Hewitt
Taken to front last two starts and raced well without winning. Btn 3.1m Rakaupuka Ruler and Spare Me Days in Walla Walla Stakes. Up in grade a little here but near his top after four runs since spell. Will be competitive.
4. SCR
5. SPARE ME DAYS
Tr: Brad Hewitt Dr: Brad Hewitt
Last win was Group 3 Young Cup Mar 18 when .1 secs outside his track record time. Strong finish in Walla Walla Stakes will have him fitter. Not the strongest Goulburn Cup and with good draw will be hard to beat.
6. LEFT TENNANT
Tr: Kerry McDowell Dr: Lachie Manzelmann
Huge win this track and distance on December 30 when sat outside leader beating Arma The Gun and Stanley Ross Robyn. Since sixth of 10 at Menangle in 1:51.1 btn 16.2m. Up in class but better suited this distance. A chance.
7. HASGTAG
Tr: Craig Cross Dr: David Morris
Battled on strongly in Walla Walla Stakes for 1.2m third to Rakaupuka Ruler and Spare Me Days. Since 14.5m eighth of 10 to Tiger Tara at Menangle 1:52.7 mile. Same grade but not drawn well and others look better suited.
8. RAKAROLLA
Tr: John McCarthy Dr: Todd McCarthy
Good performer at this grade. Beaten 14.3m when 7 th of 10 at Menangle behind Tiger Tara. Raced well in Brisbane before but outside draw will make it difficult. Competitive if he were to slot in without much effort.
9. GOTTASHOPEARLY
Tr: Richard Williams Dr: Leigh Sutton
Won Thursday night’s Tamworth City Cup but is up in grade here. Drawn behind the one who could lead and with an easy run may sneak a place at big odds.
10. CONVICTION
Tr: Steve Turnbull Dr: Amanda Turnbull
Raced well in Inter Dominion series Melbourne. Then led & won Melton 2240 in 1:53.5. Since 3m fourth Shirley Turnbull Stakes to Our Triple Play, and 8.2m third Cobram Cup to Buster Brady. Good draw and top chance.
11. GOTTA GO HENRY
Tr: Malcom Locke Dr: Jason Grimson
Recent winner at Menangle in 1:51.7 and then 12m sixth of 10 to Tiger Tara in 1:52.7 M/R. Draw doesn’t help and looks an outside chance.
12. BLACKBIRD POWER
Tr: Gavin Kelly Dr: Jimmy Brown
Won Temora Cup beating Mackeral in 1:59.3 M/R. Previously raced well without winning but up in class in this. Poor draw makes his job difficult.
13. PACHACUTI
Tr: James Rattray Dr: James Rattray
Well performed fast class pacer. Won Menangle November 18, then 12.9m third My Field Marshall Menangle 1:50.9 mile. Since 8.7m fourth of 10 to Tiger Tara in 1:52.7 mile. Strong chance but brought back to field by gate draw.
The afternoon also plays host to the $19,080 Hollingworth Crane Hire Service Goulburn Rose, and the Sun Solutions Goulburn Mulwaree Sprint, so an exciting afternoon of harness racing and entertainment is on offer.
The Goulburn Club encourages all to make their way to the Goulburn Paceway Monday afternoon to enjoy the talents Goulburn’s own Jamie Agius who will between races throughout the afternoon, mini trotting action, and the display of vintage trucks organized by Convoy For Kids Goulburn charity.
“We encourage all to come out to enjoy the day, but to also support the Convoy For Kids Goulburn charity who will collect the $10 entry fee” club secretary Mark Croatto said.
Each year the Goulburn Harness Racing Club gets behind a worthwhile cause as part of its charitable purpose. Having supported Goulburn High School and the Goulburn District Hospital in previous years, this season the club committee selected Convoy For Kids to support.
“The charity supports local children who are afflicted by cancer, terminal illness, or permanent disabilities; it’s a very important and worthwhile cause, and every cent paid at the gate will be retained by the charity” Croatto said.
The afternoon will also have much entertainment for children, and the on-course raffle carries as first prize a 2019 Canberra Raiders jersey which is signed by the whole squad.
With the harness racing action scheduled to commence at 1.03 pm the club’s committee also invites harness fans to come out and experience the wonderful facilities of the Grace Millson Centre. Enjoy quality food and a wide range of cold alcoholic and soft drinks whilst watching all the racing action in comfort.
Goulburn harness racing is brought to fans by the kind support of Tabcorp, Goulburn Soldiers Club, Hollingworth Crane Hire Service, Randwick Equine Centre, Southern Highlands Equine Centre, Sun Solutions Goulburn, Semco Equipment Sales, RSM Accountants, and a host of smaller businesses including Top Water Carters Crookwell, First National Real Estate Goulburn, Goulburn Livestock Transport, Landmark Southern Livestock Agenices , J A Communications, Crust Gourmet Pizza, Glen Mia ACT Saddlery and Ranvet.
Tips
Race 1 KEVIN AND KAY SEYMOUR EVOLUTION SERIES 3YO FILLIES HEAT:
TIPS: 4 Lilymadimac, 5 Western Belle, 3 Kelli Frost, 1 Shes Pure Aces
Race 2 KEVIN AND KAY SEYMOUR EVOLUTION SERIES 3YO COLTS AND GELDINGS HEAT:
TIPS: 4 Navua Star, 1 Rockin Marty, 7 Star Major, 8 Reigning Pepper
Race 3 RSM ACCOUNTANTS AND TAB.COM.AU PACE:
TIPS: 2 Miss Halfpenny, 9 Major Mai, 1 Better Than Grange, 6 Rossini
Race 4 SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS EQUINE CENTRE PACE:
TIPS: 1 Lettucefirestar, Blackwhiteandblue, Topsie Grinner, Glencoe Reign
Race 5 SEMCO EQUIPMENT SALES PACE:
TIPS: 1 The Ideal Dancer, 8 Harry Day, 2 Maximus Red, 6 Major Chili
Race 6 HOLLINGWORTH CRANE HIRE SERVICE GOULBURN ROSE:
TIPS: 6 Bronski Belle, 2 Sams A Blast, 8 Benalong Valley, 3 Always Mysterious
Race 7 GOULBURN SOLDIERS CLUB FRANK AND EDNA DAY GOULBURN CUP:
TIPS: 10 Conviction, 5 Spare Me Days, 13 Pachacuti, 1 James Dean
Race 8 SUN SOLUTIONS GOULBURN MULWAREE SPRINT
TIPS: 11 Aztec Bromac, 1 Imthevillagestar, 4 Mackeral, 10 Izzy Watt