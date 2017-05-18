Day At The Track

Brandon Parker's 1st Pari-mutuel win

08:18 AM 18 May 2017 NZST
Brandon Parker Brandon Parker Steve Said and Brandon Parker
Brandon Parker
Geri Schwarz Photo
Brandon Parker with family and friends celebrate his first win
Geri Schwarz Photo
Steve Said and Brandon Parker
Geri Schwarz Photo
Monticello, NY - With the speed of light and a hardy STEVE SAID, eighteen year old Brandon Parker enjoys his first pari-mutuel harness racing win reining the six year old son of Well Said in 1:56.2.
 
Steve Said is trained by William Parker Jr. and owned by Evan A. Katz, Brandon is the son of expert horseman, William Parker, Jr. or more popularly known as Zeke, who has amassed well over 11,000 wins and several driving titles in his stunning career.
 
In the winner's circle, Zeke sported a proud smile as he and Brandon were joined by friends and fans.
 
Geri Schwarz
