Brandywine Raceway reunion at Harrah's Philadelphia

Chester, PA - Harrah's Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association (PHHA), are hosting the final of three special Summer Series reunion nights on Friday, September 8 with the Brandywine Raceway Reunion Night. Post time for the special evening program is 6:30 pm.

"Our first two Summer Series Reunion nights for Liberty Bell Park and Garden State Park were really well attended," said Barry Brown, Director of Racing Operations at Harrah's Philadelphia. "But I believe the Brandywine Raceway Reunion Night will be the best of all. The track was only a few miles away from Harrah's Philadelphia and we are giving the first 400 fans who purchase a Harrah's program that night a free Summer Series commemorative t-shirt."

Brandywine Raceway first opened in 1953 and raced through 1989. During its 36 years the track featured harness racing's greatest horses and horsemen. The property is now the site of Brandywine Hunt luxury homes and the Brandywine Corporate Center offices.

Race fans are urged to search around their storage areas and bring any memorabilia from Brandywine Raceway to the track. Everyone that brings in a piece of Brandywine Raceway memorabilia, a race program, admission passes, giveaway items, win circle photos, etc., will receive a gift from Harrah's Philadelphia. Memorabilia items will be judged and those people bringing the top items will receive $300 in betting vouchers as prizes.

A special guest appearance will be made by WIP Radio Sports legend, Jody McDonald, who will be at the track to meet fans.

There will be a souvenir eight-page insert of Brandywine Raceway photos in the race program, plus live harness racing, live music during the evening, food and drinks, free mechanical bull rides and other games on the outdoor patio.

"We encourage everyone who raced, went to or remembers Brandywine Raceway to come on out," Said Brown. "We hope to see lots of race fans, former employees and horsemen and women from the Brandywine Raceway days of old enjoying a great reunion night. We already know that there will be many surprise guests that will be in attendance."

For more information, visit or contact Harrah's Philadelphia at www.caesars.com/harrahs-philly.