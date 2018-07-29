Breakfast with the babies final edition

East Rutherford, NJ - This Breakfast With The Babies (BWTB) sponsored by Fashion Farms, final edition, got off with a bang this morning with the Father Patrick filly Sister's Promise coming from mid-pack to win in 1:58.1 / 27.4 for Tim Tetrick.

Biding their time as Amazato (Trond Smedshammer) led the field by the half in 1:00.2 and 1:30.2 three panels, when Tetrick fanned Sister's Promise wide in the stretch she sailed by under her own power to win by 3½ lengths over that rival, her last quarter timed in 27.2. Linda Toscano trains the winner for Brittany Farms who paid $120,000 for her at Harrisburg and Fred Hertrich, III is the breeder.

Aldebaranwalkabout (Andy Miller) survived the furious close of White Tiger (Anthony McDonald) to win the third in 1:56.2. Left with a long lead after a few broke behind him, the winner passed the three quarters alone in 1:28 while White Tiger was maneuvered around traffic, trotting an individual 27.1 home to just miss. Aldebaran Park bred and owns the winning son of Muscle Hill.

The enigmatic Greenshoe made another strong impression this morning with an absolutely effortless 1:55.1 jaunt for Brian Sears, trotting home alone in 27 flat with the driver motionless. With Peter Haughton Memorial eliminations unnecessary, this served as a prep for the $422,350 stake on Hambletonian Day. The Father Patrick colt, a $330,000 Lexington Select buy for Anders Strom as Courant, INC was bred by Al Libfeld and Marvin Katz.

Donald DuPont won with Roy Dobbins homebred Muscle Hill filly Misscheckmatehill in 2:00. 3, holding Bride (DR Ackerman) at bay through the stretch.

Another impressive homebred kicked off the pacing races as the 3 Brothers Stable's JK Mardi Says zipped around the oval all by herself in 1:55.2 for Scott Zeron. Left to a long lead throughout the 1:00.1 half and 1:28.1 three panels, the Somebeachsomewhere filly sprinted home in 27.1 on her own. Nancy Johansson trains her.

In the season finale for BWTB the Sweet Lou half-brother to Vintage Master and Great Vintage Division Bell (Josert Fonseca) took a 1:53.4 record for owner/breeders Christina Takter and John Fielding. Jimmy Takter is, of course, the trainer.

The day closed with Pure Country, the "Grande Dame" of Adam Bowden's Diamond Creek Farms zooming around the course in 1:51.3 / 26.1 for Brian Sears as she prepares for the Lady Liberty and the second half of the 2018 campaign.

It was just a year ago that trainer Jimmy Takter qualified her in an amazing 1:48 flat which launched the now 5-year-old champion into another Dan Patch award winning season, making her the only female in Standardbred history to win that prestigious award at ages 2,3 and 4. It looks like she's raced herself back into contention for one more shot at the title.

Live racing returns tonight when the Hambletonian Oaks eliminations highlight the 12 race card. It's also Seafood Fest with a variety of purveyors offering their culinary delights for you dining pleasure.

Post time is 7:15 pm.