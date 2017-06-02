Breakfast with the babies at The Meadowlands

East Rutherford, NJ - Spring is in the air (kinda) in New Jersey and brings with it the first two-year-old races of the 2017 harness racing season at The Meadowlands. Those begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

We like to call it "Breakfast With The Babies" (BWTB) and will open the doors to both the grandstand and Trotters owner's club at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be available in Trotters, along with programs for the races.

You may get ahead of the curve by downloading the Baby Race program in advance.

Painting a picture of the races with words will be Meadowlands GM Jason Settlemoir and some of the highlights he'll be calling include brothers to Huntsville, Father Patrick, Bettor Sweet and the $450,000 yearling brother to Darlinonthebeach.

C'mon out, enjoy a glimpse into the future and a slice of delicious bobka at The Meadowlands.