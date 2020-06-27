Day At The Track

Breakfast with the Babies Saturday at 9:00

03:43 AM 27 Jun 2020 NZST
Breakfast With The Babies
Chris Tully Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - The popular Breakfast With The Babies (BWTB) endeavor of enjoying the future harness racing stars of the sport while having coffee and bagels with other fans returns this Saturday morning at nine o'clock.
 
The New Jersey SBOA will again generously sponsor the bagels, muffins and refreshments provided for those who enjoy watching the freshman pacers and trotters get their early lessons. Baby race proofs will be provided to all guests.
 
The East Deck will be open to owners at 8:30 a.m. with all tables properly social distanced and the races will get underway at 9 a.m. with an announcer calling the action. All owners will have access to hand sanitizer and restrooms.
 
All owners must enter from the open gate located on the east side of the building. Owners will have their temperature taken upon entrance and must have a mask on when not seated at a table. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed entrance. No outside food and beverage is allowed on the property.
 

Reservations are needed and can be made by calling Marianne Rotella at (201) 842-5059 or email her at MRotella@playmeadowlands.com.

At the conclusion of qualifiers all guests must exit the grandstand and adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

