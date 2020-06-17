Breakfast with the Babies is back

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands will kick off the 2020 edition of the popular Breakfast With The Babies harness racing program on Saturday, June 20. The New Jersey SBOA will generously sponsor the bagels, muffins and refreshments provided for the those who enjoy watching the freshman pacers and trotters get their early lessons. Baby race proofs will be provided to all guests.



For the next four Saturday mornings, the East Deck will be open to owners at 8:30 am with all tables properly social distanced and the races will get underway at 9:00 am with an announcer calling the action. All owners will have access to hand sanitizer and restrooms.



Reservations are needed and can be made by emailing Marianne Rotella at MRotella@playmeadowlands.com. All owners must enter from the open gate located on the east side of the building. Owners will have their temperature taken upon entrance and must have a mask on when not seated at a table. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed entrance. No outside food and beverage is allowed on property.



At the conclusion of qualifiers all guests must exit the grandstand to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meadowlands Media Relations