Breckon Farm yearling parade 2021

Breckon Farms, the model Ohaupo-based harness racing breeding establishment founded by Ken and Karen Breckon in 2007, is offering its largest and best quality draft ever at the NZB Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on February 13 and 14. The consignment comprises 21 colts and 15 fillies by nine different stallions including champion sires Art Major (6 colts, 6 fillies), Bettor’s Delight (2 colts, 3 fillies) and Majestic Son (1 colt). There’s also stock by the emerging sires A Rocknroll Dance (3 colts), Father Patrick (1 colt, 2 fillies), Sweet Lou (2 colts), Betting Line (1 colt) and Always B Miki (1 filly) and five colts and three fillies from the first crop of the brilliant, young trotting sire What The Hill . Paul Campbell is joined today by Breckon Farms Nigel J Fahy to showcase their 2021 draft being offered up at this years NZB Standardbred sale. Nigel and Paul discuss some of thier draft that its littered with Group 1 descendants. Breckon Farms have one colt by A Rocknroll Dance in this sale.

A Rocknroll Dance is the sire of multiple Group 1 winners from his debut crop in the Southern Hemisphere. He was the leading first season sire in North America, leading first season sire in New Zealand and leading first season sire in Australia! A Rocknroll Dance is a multiple Group 1 sire in Australia.

Lot 59 Maybe Rocknroll

Maybe Rocknroll is a half-brother to Sires Stakes 2yo heat placegetter Bettor Call Me. He is a bay colt bred on the golden cross of Rocknroll Hanover over Artsplace. He’s a son of the Meadowlands Pace winner and emerging young sire A Rocknroll Dance , the sire of Australia’s fastest ever two-year-old Bar Room Banta. The colt is a half-brother to the Sires’ Stakes 2YO heat placegetter Bettor Call Me.

His dam is a half-sister to the dam of the NZ Derby placegetter Shandale and the Menangle winner Shandance, while his grand-dam is a daughter of the 2yo Pacing Filly of the Year Megaera. He’s very closely related to the current top Australian sprinter Cash N Flow and the Breeders Crown champion Katy Perry.

Breckon Farms have one colt by Betting Line in this sale.

In 2020 Betting Line ranked 4th among two-year-old Pacing Money Winning Sires with $1,403,573 earned and an amazing 93 starters form 119 foals. Betting Line's freshman performers was led by Abukabett Hanover p, 2, 1:50.3S $162,335 (12 starts-4-1-2) Winner of Pennsylvania Sire Stakes, Metro Elimination, Nassagweya Stakes and Champlain Stakes.

It was a red letter day for Betting Line with his first two starters at the races this week in Australia - and both returning to scale winners!

The outstanding son of Bettor's Delight couldn't have commenced his Australian siring career in a better way, with recent trial winner Comet Cruusader ( Betting Line - Shimmering Star - Badlands Hanover) taking on the HRNSW 2YO Guaranteed Pace at Newcastle, and winning in strong style over the favourite in 1:56.6.

Lot 97 Havapunt

Havapunt is a colt from a half-sister to 2yo Filly of the Year Elle Mac. A brown colt from the second crop of the Little Brown Jug winner, world champion and USA 3yo colt of the Year Betting Line .

He’s out of the successful Mach Three mare Goodlookingbabe, a half-sister to the crack racemare Elle Mac, whose successes includes the Sires’ Stakes 2yo and 3yo Finals, Northern Oaks and Harness Jewels, and to the multiple Group 1 placegetter Miss Streisand. His grand-dam is a half-sister to the $340,000 earner Mark Dennis, the dual Winter Cup winner Waitfornoone, the Listed winner Fight Fire With Fire and to the dam of the dual South

Breckon Farms have eight yearlings by What The Hill in this sale.

What The Hill's first crop of yearlings have impressed harness racing breeders across the world, they are strong, great types and easy to handle. The first crop to the yearling sales in New Zealand are all the talk amoung breeders and trainers and potential buyers throughout the Country.

On the race track, What The Hill was a star. As one of the fastest sons of Muscle Hill he took a career equaling record of 1.51.4 at his last start and accumulated $1,345,999 in stakes.

Lot 67 Keep It Klassy

Keep It Klassy is a sister-in-blood to Tailored Elegance. She is a filly from the first crop of the US 3yo Trotting Colt of the Year and Breeders Crown champion What The Hill . She’s a sister-in-blood to the NZ Sires’ Stakes 2yo Championship winner and 2yo Trotting Filly of the Year Tailored Elegance and the $150,000 earner Sertorious.

Her dam Classic Armbro is a half-sister to the NSW Trotting Championship winner Sunny Elegant, the dam of the Bathurst Gold Coronet winner Pegasus Elegance. The filly’s grand-dam the outstanding racemare Merinai won the Rowe Cup and Dominion Handicap and was named NZ Horse of the Year and Trotter of the Year in 1997. The Sires’ Stakes winner Rosscoe and the Bill Collins Mile placegetter Pretty Sunday are other close relatives

Lot 87 Bet N Win

Bet N Win is a brother-in-blood to Yearling Sales 2yo Final placegetter Cheeky Babe. He is a colt from the first crop of the exciting, young Muscle Hill horse, the USA 3yo Trotter of the Year, What The Hill .

His dam Factor The Odds is a half-sister to the Group winners and $100,000 earners Stress Factor, the 3yo Trotting Colt of the Year whose successes included the Victoria Derby and Breeders Crown 3yo Final, and the NZ three-year-old mile race record holder Prince Fearless, who won the Hambletonian Classic and Yearling Sales 2yo Trot. The grand-dam Fear Factor won the Sires Stakes 2yo Championship and NZ 2yo Trotting Stakes and was 2yo Filly Trotter of the Year.

Lot 91 Ferdinand

Ferdinand is a half-brother to the Group winning trotters Stress Factor and Prince Fearless. He is a bay colt from the first crop of the USA 3yo Trotter of the Year and millionaire What The Hill .

He’s out of the Sires Stakes 2yo champion and 2yo Filly Trotter of the Year Fear Factor, the dam of five to race and four winners including the $100,000 earners Stress Factor, the 3yo Trotting Colt of the Year and winner of the Victoria Derby and Breeders Crown 3yo Final, Prince Fearless, who won the Hambletonian Classic and Yearling Sales 2yo Trot and set a NZ record as a 3yo, and the Sires Stakes 2yo Prelude winner Not About The Money.

Lot 124 Hugh Hoofna

Hugh Hoofna is a colt from a half-sister to Rock Tonight. He is a brown colt who is one of the initial crop of the US 3yo Trotter of the Year and Breeders Crown and Canadian Trotting Classic winner What The Hill .

He’s the first foal of the winning Love You mare Loveonthelawn, a half-sister to six winners including the Melton and Gloucester Park winner of $130,000 Rock Tonight and the Group placegetters Lifeoftheparty and You Rock.

His grand-dam Rock’n Rhonda won the North Island Breeders Stakes and Green Lane Cup and was a half-sister to the 2yo Trotter of the Year Go Right and to the dams of Take Gold (1:58.4) and Tart N Tights (2:00)

Lot 127 Luby Lill

Luby Lill is a half-sister to Tickle Me Pink and Luby Lou. She is boasting a 4x4 cross to Valley Victory, the filly is from the first crop of the Muscle Hill horse What The Hill , the winner of $1.2 million and the US 3yo Trotter of the Year.

She’s a half-sister to the Group 1 winners Tickle Me Pink, the 2018 3yo Trotting Filly of the Year and whose successes included the 3yo Jewels and Sires’ Stakes 3yo Championship, and the NZ Derby and Oaks winner Luby Lou, the 2017 3yo Trotting Filly of the Year. Their dam the Andover Hall mare Luby Ann won four races and left two winners from two foals, the grand-dam left six foals for four winners and the third dam had nine foals for five winners.

