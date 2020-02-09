Elle Mac half-sisters star at upcoming sales

Elle Mac 1:51.6 ($607,678) has two half-sisters that have yearlings in the Northern Yearling Sale

Harness racing half-sisters to 2016-17 2yo “Pacing Filly Of The Year” and 2018-19 “Pacing Mare Of The Year” Elle Mac ($607,678) have yearling fillies (both second foals of their dams) on offer at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale on behalf of Breckon Farms.

Lot 118 Dancing Desire is a A Rocknroll Dance filly from the Bettor's Delight race winning mare Fellamongstabeauty and Lot 121 In The Spotlight is a Bettor's Delight filly out of the race winning Mach Three mare Goodlookingbabe.

With just two crops racing at the end of 2019 in North America (152 total foals) A Rocknroll Dance has already produced the winners of $8,500,000 to date with one winner of $750,000, two $500,000 plus winners and 17 winners with over $100,000 a decent record for any young sire.

With the oldest crop just four-year-olds racing in Australia and New Zealand A Rocknroll Dance has produced some outstanding performers including the multiple Group 1 winning filly in Australia No Win No Feed 1:52.4 ($284,460) who is out of the Art Major mare Designer Rose. No Win No Feed has won three Group 1 races, The $200,000 Breeder's Crown for three-year-old fillies, the $150,000 Breeder's Challenge Final and the $104,000 Gold Bracelet Final.

To watch No Win No Feed winning The Breeders Crown click here.

A Rocknroll Dance also produced the multiple Group winning two-year-old gelding Its Rock And Roll out of the Bettors Delight mare Miss Worthy Whitby. Its Rock And Roll 1:53.9 ($195,278) at his third lifetime start won the Group 1 $100,000 Sales Classic Final at Gloucester Park and as a three-year-old on January 24th 2020 he won the Group 3 Im Themightyquinn Final also at Gloucester Park.

As at todays date A Rocknroll Dance has 60 winners in Australia and 39 in New Zealand with combined earnings of $2,278,726.

Lot 118 Dancing Desire

Bettor's Delight needs no introduction except to say that he is the greatest producing stallion of all time having left to date the winners of close to $400,000 million worldwide. What more can be said!

Lot 121 In The Spotlight by Bettor's Delight, carries two strains of the great Abercrombie, one from Bettor's Delight dam Classic Wish and one from Mach Three's dam All Included. A double up that should make this filly one of the fastest and toughest yearlings on offer at this years sale.