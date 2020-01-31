Breckon Farms well represented in Hunter Cup

Breckon Farms bred harness racing stock have a great chance of nabbing another group one race this week, with four of the runners in this Saturday's $500,000 Hunter Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton having been bred at Breckon Farms.

Cash N Flow, Triple Eight, My Kiwi Mate and the emergency for the race King of Swing, were all born on the Breckon Farms property and all have their chance in what is an even line up for the 2750 mobile start Group 1 event.

Cash N Flow coming off the back of a strong second last week in a quickly run (1-52.7 Mile Rate) Group 2 race is arguably the best chance of the Breckon bred runners.

To watch this race click on this link.

He has the gate speed to possibly head for the lead and dominate from the front from his barrier draw of five.

The Mach Three - Karen Donna gelding has had 19 wins from 51 starts in his race career so far with winning stakes of $348,541.

Lots 101 and 106 from the Breckon draft at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 16th and 17th of February 2020 present an opportunity to purchase a closely related yearling to Cash N Flow.

Lot 101 - Dale's Delight