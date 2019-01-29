Big boost for Breckon yearlings

Starlite, Lot 101, the full brother to Star Galleria in the sale

Breckon Farms yearlings got a major boost during the weekend when Star Galleria dominated a tidy field in the Group 2 harness racing $50,000 DNR Logistics Casey Classic at Tabcorp Park Melton on Sarurday night.

Star Galleria had to be good to win the Carey Classic on Saturday as Interdominion Heat winner Wrappers Delight got things his own way in front and appeared to have the field covered until the last 50m when Star Galleria dug in for the fight and got his neck in front right on the line

The race was run in a sizzling 1-54.9 mile rate for the 2240m mobile with a closing 800m in 55.3 seconds.

To watch the video of Star Galleria winning click on this link.

Star Galleria will be one of the top chances in this weekends Hunter Cup to be run on Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Breckon Farms have a full brother to Star Galleria for sale as Lot 101 called Starlito in the upcoming sale at this year's inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland, on the 18th of February,.

Lot 101 Starlito

Breckon farms also have a yealing half-brother to Funatthebeach in the sale, Lot 63 Brent Michael.

Funatthebeach was an easy winner of the Invercargill Cup at Ascot park on Saturday in the hands of driver Tim Williams.

Read all about the Invercargill Cup win by Funatthebeach.

Lot 63 Brent Michael

Bita Banta had his first win at Newcastle this last week and is the first foal of High Society Gal and thus a half-brother to Lot 23 High Flying Harry.

Lot 23 High Flying Harry