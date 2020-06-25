Bred For Greatness keeps winning

Bred For Greatness (#6) hangs on for win at Buffalo Raceway

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- The tactics may have changed but the results remained the same for Bred For Greatness as he posted his fourth straight harness racing victory at Buffalo Raceway with a narrow nose win in 1:57.3 over Lougazi in the $11,500 Class A-Open Handicap Trot on Wednesday night (June 24).

The win, which returned a surprising $14.80 to his backers, was also the seventh in eight tries this season for the 6-year-old gelded Bred For Greatness ( Federal Way -Wendy Woo).

Usually staying close to the lead, Bred For Greatness turned things around this time as winning driver Kevin Cummings shot to the lead and posted fractions of :29.2, :59.0 and 1:29.0.

While enjoying the lead, Bred For Greatness knew Lougazi would be charging late and he was right. But fortunately, Bred For Greatness hung on as Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) just ran out of real estate. Victoria Swan (Drew Monti) captured the show position.

Owned by trainer Mike Ohol and Steven Gross, Bred For Greatness has put $37,240 in the bank this season and $128,471 lifetime.

Hey Kobe ($11.00) got a perfect pocket trip and posted a 3/4-length victory over Blue Bell Bonnie in the $10,000 Class A-B Handicap for the distaff pacers.

After watching the pace setting Squeeze This park out the heavily favored Hey Sweetie through three quarters in 1:28.1, it became a closer's dream come true.

Hey Kobe pounced on the golden opportunity in the passing lane and took full advantage to score the win while Blue Bell Bonnie (David McNeight III) rallied for second and Squeeze This (Fisher Jr.) held on for third.



Hey Kobe gets a perfect trip in victory

Owned by Keith Pinkowski and trained by Mihajlo Zdejlar Jr., Hey Kobe ( Bettor's Delight -American West) is an 8-year-old mare now has four victories in 10 tries this year. The win jumped her seasonal earnings to $18,918 and $371,289 lifetime.

Fisher Jr. and Billy Davis Jr. each had driving triples while Wade Tomaszewski and Cummings had doubles. Maria Rice and Ryan Swift each produced two training victories.

Racing action will continue on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.with a 13-race program slated.

For more information including the latest news, race replays, entries and results, go to www.buffaloraceway.com

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway