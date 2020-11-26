Breeders - A Pastor in Europe

There is a lot to admire and maybe expect from a harness racing horse named after a man of religion - in this case Reverend Stephen Heinzel – Nelson.

Pastor Stephen the horse was admired when racing by his Trainer, the legendary Jimmy Takter …… and why wouldn’t he be after being voted the 2010 USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year.

It was because of his admiration of Pastor Stephen that Jimmy had the red carpet laid out for the arrival of his full brother Father Patrick some three years later.

After a career of 22 starts for 10 victories, 8 placings and a bankroll of $1,048,607 Pastor Stephen was sold to European interests and so a new chapter in his story book began as a Stallion in Scandinavia.

He has now sired 321 foals of racing age in Europe and 76.3% of these foals have made it to the racetrack. In fact his ratio of starters to foals in Europe is on par with his more illustrious brother Father Patrick.

Pastor Stephen - 321 foals of racing age - 76.3% starters to foals. Father Patrick - 371 foals of racing age - 77.9% starters to foals.

During the 2019 season Pastor Stephen sired 225 starters throughout Europe [ Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Holland ] with 28 of those being Stakes winners. In fact he finished in fourth position that season on the European Sires List ahead of his own champion Sire Cantab Hall and the French star Love You.

This season, 2020, he again appears in the Top Ten on the Sires List ahead of Muscle Hill, Dream Vacation and Love You.

Recently, 24th October, a European Breeders Crown for Aged male horses was conducted in Germany for a Stake of 51,000 Euros and the progeny of Pastor Stephen finished first and third - Officer Stephen, the victor and Inspector Bros in third.

Pastor Stephen has now sired eight millionaires throughout Europe including Son Of God, Holy Water [from a S J’s Photo mare], Pastor Power, Reverend Wine, Religious and Global Takeover [from an Andover Hall mare].

After a lengthy courtroom battle Pastor Stephen is now owned by Taylor Made Stallions of Kentucky and has been returned to USA.

He will commence his initial Breeding season in North America in February next year and will be based at Premier Acres in Indiana.

Pastor Stephen is a glorious 16 hands individual and has a pedigree laden with Two Year Old speed. He himself was the 2010 USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year – as well as;

His sire Cantab Hall was the 2003 USTA Two Year Old Trotter of the Year His full brother Father Patrick was the 2013 USTA Two Year Trotting Colt of the Year. His Dam is a half sister to Chocolatier , the 2005 USTA Two Year Old Trotting Colt of the Year.

The Service Fee for Pastor Stephen in Australia is $5,500 including GST - Pay on the Live Foal.

Bookings are still available with Frozen semen from Northern Rivers Equine - 03 5852 2845 or call Dr Kath McIntosh 0427 497 429 / John Coffey 0429 278 279.

........................................................................................................................

The Service Fee for Pastor Stephen in New Zealand is $5,000 plus GST - Pay On Live Foal.

Bookings are still available with Frozen semen from Woodlands Stud, Stacey White - 021 595 492 or stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz

Harnesslink Media