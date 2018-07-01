Day At The Track

Ignatius blows away his rivals

05:33 PM 01 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ignatius,Harness racing
Ignatius too good for his rivals
Ashlea Brennan photo

JAMES Rattray can only smile at the thought . . . could he be as good as Beautide.

Rattray's superstar three-year-old pacer Ignatius had just blown away his rivals in the NSW Breeders Challenge three-year-old colts and geldings final.

Taking his record to 14 wins from 15 starts, the James Rattray trained-and-driven youngster thrashed his rivals with a 1:51.3 mile to score a 12.4m win over Picard with Mackeral one and a quarter metres away third.

The first challenge for Ignatius occurred when the starter said go.

As predicted, Todd McCarthy and Picard had a dip for the lead and for a fleeting moment looked as if they might actually cross before Rattray got serious and Ignatius held him out before they reached the first corner.

Realistically the race was as good as over there and then as Rattray was able to dictate terms to suit himself, after the 27.1 opening split he backed off the speed with a 29.8 sectional leaving plenty of petrol in the tank for the dash home.

Ignatius turned for home in front before Rattray lowered the handlebars and Ignatius virtually left them standing as he zoomed home to win as he liked with a 54.4s last half.

Picard did it tough and did well to hang on for second while the other eye-catching run of the race was The Bus (Chris Geary) who came from near last to run fourth although nothing could be taken away from the winner . . . who just might turn out to be as good as the Rattray family's champion predecessor Beautide, a winner of two Inter Dominions and a Miracle Mile.

That might be a big pair of shoes to fill - but at least Ignatius is trying them on for size.

Earlier in the afternoon sensational three-year-old filly Goodtime Heaven earned her stripes with a stunning win in her $100,000 Breeders Challenge three-year-old fillies final.

Unbeaten this preparation, Goodtime Heaven did what many thought might be too great a task, she sat outside the plucky Molly Kelly (Chris Alford) for the entire journey and still had enough energy to grab her in the shadows of the post and score a one-and-a-half metre victory.

Up and coming Victorian reinsman Glen Craven pointed out that he had been making something of an annual pilgrimage to Menangle to drive in the Breeders Challenge series.

Yet this was the first time he would be able to go home with the lion's share of the prizemoney after snaring an elusive Group One for rookie trainer Courtney Slater.

And Slater herself, delighted at annexing her first Group One, pointed out that she was starting to miss her husband after being away for three weeks with their stable star.

"I can't wait to get back home now but I have to admit Goodtime Heaven is a magnificent filly and hopefully there are plenty of good times ahead for us with her."

 

Mandy Madern

 

 

5 2:47pm VINCENT NSW BREEDERS CHALLENGE THREE-YEAR-OLD COLTS & GELDINGS FINAL (GROUP 1) 1609M
$150,000 3YO Colts and Geldings. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 IGNATIUS      Fr3 3 James Rattray James Rattray   $ 1.04 fav  PRBT GS L SWAB
  BAY GELDING 3 by ROLL WITH JOE USA out of ASHKALINI (ART MAJOR USA) 
Owner(s): L J (Lyrae) Graham 
Breeder(s): Rattray Family Trust
2 PICARD      Fr8 10 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 12.30 $ 11.60   PRBT GS SWAB
3 MACKERAL      Fr2 2 Bernie Hewitt Bernie Hewitt 13.60 $ 35.60   PRBT SWAB
4 THE BUS      Fr9 11 Mark Jones Chris Geary 14.40 $ 43.60   RAS
5 WAR DAN      Fr6 8 Amanda Turnbull Nathan Jack 15.00 $ 21.50   GS
6 EVERYBODYLOVEDRAY      Fr1 1 David Thorn Jim Douglass 17.40 $ 35.80   PRBT
7 BELLA BALL TERROR      Fr10 12 Dennis Picker Dennis Picker 17.60 $ 62.20   PRBT RAS
8 LEXUS WITH A VIEW      Fr7 9 Paul Fitzpatrick Sean Grayling 19.00 $ 199.60   PRBT RAS
9 BRACKEN SKY      Fr5 7 Blake Fitzpatrick Blake Fitzpatrick 22.20 $ 117.60    
10 AINTNOBETTOR      Fr4 4 Amanda Turnbull Amanda Turnbull 31.70 $ 97.30    
Scratchings
 
ROCKNLACHLAN 5
ASHARK 6
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Springsteen pulls off upset in Hempt final
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
McWicked powerful in capturing Ben Franklin
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Crystal Fashion rallies for 1:51.4 Beal triumph
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Marion Marauder wins $175,000 Cleveland Classic
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Kissin In The Sand wins $300,000 Lynch final
01-Jul-2018 14:07 PM NZST
Yonkers Raceway Open Pace to Bariman A
01-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Highalator wins thrilling Big M finish in 1:48
01-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News