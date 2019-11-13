Breeders Crown Champ to Deo Volente

Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz, and American History Racing have announced the retirement of American History ( American Ideal -Pleasing Touch- Camluck ) after his final race on November 23rd in the harness racing TVG at the Meadowlands.

The ownership group is also pleased to announce that American History will stand stud at Deo Volente Farms in Flemington, New Jersey, signaling its support for the resurgence of standardbred racing and breeding in New Jersey.

Among older pacers in 2019, American History is the Breeders Crown Champion having won that prestigious race at Woodbine Mohawk on October 26th in 1:48.3.

George Segal said “this horse is a true champion and the reigning Breeders Crown Champion. He has shown that he has been capable of winning on all size tracks, winning as a 3 year old in 1:47.0 at the Meadowlands, and he also equaled the all age track record on the half mile track at Yonkers Raceway in a time of 1:49.3.”

Marvin Katz added, “He is a great individual and he has always been at or near the top of his class. He will offer many great breeding opportunities to a wide variety of mares and, particularly, Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous mares.”

Owner Myron Bell added “American History sold as a Brittany Farms yearling for $150,000. He is an impeccably bred colt from a maternal family that has produced many great stallions. He was trained magnificently by Tony Alagna and driven without error by Joe Bongiorno.”

Trainer Tony Alagna went on to say, “American History is very correct, full of leg, he has a great attitude and work ethic.” He also echoed Marvin Katz in saying “he is a perfect outcross for Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous mares.”

Joe Bongiorno, expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to drive American History said, “American History is a wonderful race horse and he will make a great stallion. He has the ability to do it on all size tracks as he proved to us at Yonkers, setting the track record, and winning the Breeders Crown at Woodbine. He is certainly the fastest horse I’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting behind.”

2019 Breeders Crown - American History - Open Pace

In addition to the Breeders Crown (1:48.3) some of American History’s other notable wins in a career in which he amassed over $1,000,000 in earnings are:

Kentucky Sire Stakes Final 1:48.1

The Tattersalls Pace 1:48.3

The Bobby Quillen Memorial 1:49.3

Michael J. Gulotta , CEO of Deo Volente Farms said “We are extremely pleased and proud to be affiliated with both this great equine athlete and his illustrious ownership group. The owners’ move to stand American History in New Jersey is further evidence that standardbred racing in the Garden State is moving in a very positive direction.”

Information regarding the American History Syndication can be obtained by calling Myron Bell at (201) 321-6353 or Deo Volente Farms at (908) 782-4848.