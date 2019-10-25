$200,000 raised for Breeders Crown Challenge

Presented by Woodbine Entertainment and Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge donation total now stands at more than $200,000, making it the largest single amount donated by Woodbine Cares.
The funds raised will be distributed as follows:
First Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $100,000
Second Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $75,000
Third Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $25,000
Fourth Place Team - 1% of their earnings (minimum of $5,000)
The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing, and an award-winning three-year-old Standardbred. Each charity is receiving one per cent of their horse's earnings from June 1 through Oct. 26.
The challenge portion of the initiative features the teams competing to garner the most votes in a Facebook poll. The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24, and the team with the most votes will receive the largest portion of the funds raised in Wednesday's breeding auction. Votes can be submitted by visiting www.BCCharityChallenge.com.
The four teams for the Charity Challenge are listed below:
Michael 'Pinball' Clemons - Warrawee Ubeaut - Pinball Clemons Foundation
Kim MacDonald - Woodside Charm - Breast Cancer Society of Canada
Eddie Olczyk - Gimpanzee - Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Dan Pleasac - Captain Crunch - Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society
The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would not be possible without the support and generosity of the following individuals and groups:
Captaintreacherous
The Captaintreacherous Syndicate, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky, Hanover Shoe Farms
Always B Miki, Father Patrick and Sweet Lou
Adam Bowden, Diamond Creek Farms
Muscle Hill
Michael Klau, Southwind Farms
Chapter Seven
Tom Grossman, Blue Chip Farms
Tactical Landing
Kevin Greenfield, Southwind Farms
Gimpanzee
Courant Inc, SRF Stable, Marcus Melander
Warrawee Ubeaut
Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J & T Silva-Purnel & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi
Captain Crunch
3 Brothers Stables, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables, Caviart Farms, Nancy Johansson
Woodside Charm
Verlin Yoder
Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment