$200,000 raised for Breeders Crown Challenge

Milton, ON - Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of donors who raised significantly more money than anticipated through the recent breedings sales at the Fasig-Tipton Sales, Woodbine Entertainment and its donors are proud to deliver larger donation amounts to the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge participants and their charities.

Presented by Woodbine Entertainment and Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge donation total now stands at more than $200,000, making it the largest single amount donated by Woodbine Cares.

The funds raised will be distributed as follows:

First Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $100,000

Second Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $75,000

Third Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $25,000

Fourth Place Team - 1% of their earnings (minimum of $5,000)

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing, and an award-winning three-year-old Standardbred. Each charity is receiving one per cent of their horse's earnings from June 1 through Oct. 26.

The challenge portion of the initiative features the teams competing to garner the most votes in a Facebook poll. The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24, and the team with the most votes will receive the largest portion of the funds raised in Wednesday's breeding auction. Votes can be submitted by visiting www.BCCharityChallenge.com.

The four teams for the Charity Challenge are listed below:

Michael 'Pinball' Clemons - Warrawee Ubeaut - Pinball Clemons Foundation

Kim MacDonald - Woodside Charm - Breast Cancer Society of Canada

Eddie Olczyk - Gimpanzee - Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Dan Pleasac - Captain Crunch - Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would not be possible without the support and generosity of the following individuals and groups:

Captaintreacherous

The Captaintreacherous Syndicate, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky, Hanover Shoe Farms

Always B Miki, Father Patrick and Sweet Lou

Adam Bowden, Diamond Creek Farms

Muscle Hill

Michael Klau, Southwind Farms

Chapter Seven

Tom Grossman, Blue Chip Farms

Tactical Landing

Kevin Greenfield, Southwind Farms

Gimpanzee

Courant Inc, SRF Stable, Marcus Melander

Warrawee Ubeaut

Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J & T Silva-Purnel & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi

Captain Crunch

3 Brothers Stables, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables, Caviart Farms, Nancy Johansson

Woodside Charm

Verlin Yoder