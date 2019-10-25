Day At The Track

$200,000 raised for Breeders Crown Challenge

03:04 AM 25 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
BCCC.jpg
Milton, ON - Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of donors who raised significantly more money than anticipated through the recent breedings sales at the Fasig-Tipton Sales, Woodbine Entertainment and its donors are proud to deliver larger donation amounts to the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge participants and their charities.

Presented by Woodbine Entertainment and Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge donation total now stands at more than $200,000, making it the largest single amount donated by Woodbine Cares.

The funds raised will be distributed as follows:

First Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $100,000

Second Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $75,000

Third Place Team - 1% of their earnings + $25,000

Fourth Place Team - 1% of their earnings (minimum of $5,000)

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing, and an award-winning three-year-old Standardbred. Each charity is receiving one per cent of their horse's earnings from June 1 through Oct. 26.

The challenge portion of the initiative features the teams competing to garner the most votes in a Facebook poll. The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24, and the team with the most votes will receive the largest portion of the funds raised in Wednesday's breeding auction. Votes can be submitted by visiting www.BCCharityChallenge.com.

The four teams for the Charity Challenge are listed below:

Michael 'Pinball' Clemons - Warrawee Ubeaut - Pinball Clemons Foundation
Kim MacDonald - Woodside Charm - Breast Cancer Society of Canada
Eddie Olczyk - Gimpanzee - Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Dan Pleasac - Captain Crunch - Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would not be possible without the support and generosity of the following individuals and groups:

Captaintreacherous
The Captaintreacherous Syndicate, Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky, Hanover Shoe Farms

Always B Miki, Father Patrick and Sweet Lou
Adam Bowden, Diamond Creek Farms

Muscle Hill

Michael Klau, Southwind Farms

Chapter Seven
Tom Grossman, Blue Chip Farms

Tactical Landing
Kevin Greenfield, Southwind Farms

Gimpanzee
Courant Inc, SRF Stable, Marcus Melander

Warrawee Ubeaut
Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J & T Silva-Purnel & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi

Captain Crunch
3 Brothers Stables, Christina Takter, Rojan Stables, Caviart Farms, Nancy Johansson

Woodside Charm
Verlin Yoder

Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Clarification of SBOANJ 3YO Series
25-Oct-2019 06:10 AM NZDT
Early post times at Big M
25-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
Horseman Stephen H. Holley, 59, dies
25-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
First WHHC Qualifier set for Nov. 2
25-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
Roger Huston resigns from The Meadows
24-Oct-2019 16:10 PM NZDT
Shartin has now won over $2 million
24-Oct-2019 13:10 PM NZDT
Can McWicked score third Breeders Crown title?
24-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News