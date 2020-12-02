Breeders Crown Returns to the Meadowlands

The Breeders Crown, harness racing’s annual $6 million year-end series of 12 championship events, returns to longtime partner track The Meadowlands, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for 2021.

Bringing the championship series back to New Jersey was made possible through the efforts of the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey and New Meadowlands managing owner and CEO Jeff Gural, partners in what has long been considered the premiere harness racing product in North America.

“The Meadowlands is synonymous with championship racing,” said Gural. “Getting back in the Breeders Crown rotation makes sense for all involved and is good for the business. I’m happy we could make this happen.”

The Meadowlands is the leading host racetrack of Breeders Crown events, staging 91 events since the first Crown held there in 1987 and most recently holding all 12 Crown events in 2014 and 2016.

“All of us at the Meadowlands Racetrack are excited to host the Breeders Crown again in 2021,” said Jason Settlemoir, chief operating officer and general manager of the famed mile oval.

“The Meadowlands has a long and rich tradition of hosting many of our sports top races so it’s fitting for the Crowns to come back to the Garden State. I would like to thank Mr. Gural, the Hambletonian Society and the SBOA of NJ for entrusting the team at the Meadowlands to showcase our sport’s best.”

The Breeders Crown will feature the four freshman events on Friday, Oct. 29. The eight 3-year-old and open races will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30. Eliminations for all events, if needed, would be held the prior week, Oct. 22 and 23.

“Securing the return of the Breeders Crown to The Meadowlands was a goal we worked with Jeff Gural to make happen,” said Mark Ford, president of the SBOA of NJ. “We are excited to accomplish that, and look forward to an incredible fall championship calendar.”

Since 2016, the Breeders Crown series enjoyed record-breaking runs at Harrah’s Hoosier Park (2017 & 2020), The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono (2018) and Woodbine Mohawk Park (2019.)

“The Hambletonian Society has partnered with The Meadowlands to present many extraordinary races over the last 40 years,” said John Campbell, president and CEO of the Hambletonian Society, which owns and administers the Breeders Crown. “The SBOA of New Jersey along with Jeff Gural and his management team have really pulled together over the last three years to strengthen and promote all factions of the harness racing industry in NJ, and bringing back the Breeders Crown continues that legacy.”

Breeders Crown 2-year-old races are the richest stakes offered in the division, with $600,000 finals in each gait and gender. Payments for the 2021 Breeders Crown program commence February 15, and all information can be found at https://www.hambletonian. com/formsinfo

The Breeders Crown Series was created in 1984 by the Hambletonian Society, one of the most influential sponsors of Standardbred racing. The 37-year-old series has typically crowned champions in every division for trotters and pacers and has been the deciding factor in Horse of the Year honors since its inception. More than $209 million in purse money has been disbursed over 430 events. Originally conceived and executed as a traveling series, the Crown has been hosted by racetracks across North America and been raced as single night or multiple events.

For more information visit playmeadowlands.com or hambletonian.com.