Breeders Crown Supplements, Entries due

The countdown is on for harness racing entries to the $6 million Breeders Crown Events, to be raced Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Indiana.

Supplemental entries for 3-year-old and open events are due and payable by 12:00 noon [EDT], Monday, Oct. 16, in the race office at Hoosier Park [765-609-4872]. There are no supplements for the two-year-old races.

Foreign invitees to the Crown Trot must also declare by noon on Monday, Oct. 16.

Regular entries for all other horses kept eligible by the required sustaining payments in 2017 are due Tuesday, Oct. 17 by 10:00 a.m. [EDT] at the Hoosier Park Race Office.

Supplemental declaration amounts are listed below. Click here for more instructions on supplementing:

Gtd. Purse Event Supplement $500,000 3-Year-Old Events $62,500 $500,000 Open Trot $62,500 $400,000 Open Pace $50,000 $250,000 Mare Pace $31,250 $250,000 Mare Trot $31,250

The entrance fee is included in the supplemental amount. A minimum of half the amount of the supplemental fee, minus the entrance fee, will be added to the purse. This one-time supplemental payment makes a horse eligible to all subsequent years’ Breeders Crown events under the normal schedule of payments.

Eliminations, if needed, will occur for filly and mare events Friday, Oct. 20 and male elims on Saturday, Oct. 21, both nights starting at the regular post time of 6:30 p.m. [EDT]

Two-year-old elimination races, if necessary, will be raced for a minimum purse of $20,000 each. All other eliminations will race for a minimum of $25,000.

Eliminations split at 12 entries. Because there are no trailers allowed in eliminations, if 11 horses enter, the two highest money earners receive byes and there will be a single elimination to “qualify” the remaining eight horses for the final.

Hoosier Park scores nine across with the tenth horse as a trailer.

If there are eliminations, post positions in the Final will be determined by an open draw with the exception that Elimination winners in an order determined by lot, will draw for post positions number one (#1) through five (#5) in the final. All other finalists, including foreign invitees, will be placed in an open draw for the remaining post positions. Those horse(s) that receive a bye into the Final will be in the open draw for post positions in the Final. All horses that start in the Final receive money.

The six Breeders Crown events for mares will be raced Friday, Oct. 27 with a post time of 6:00 p.m. [EDT]. The six Breeders Crown male finals will be raced on Saturday, Oct. 28, with an early post time of 6:00 p.m. [EDT].

For more information and racing conditions visit www.Hambletonian.com, http://www.hoosierpark.com or call 609-371-2211.