Breeders Crown USHWA free handicapping contest

Coral Springs, FL - The United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) will host the final free harness racing handicapping contest for the 2020 season on Scott Alberg's Facebook page Saturday, October 31, at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Breeders Crown Night.

One of the Breeders Crown races will be the special race that contestants will be challenged to handicap and entry is free of charge. There is no purchase necessary to play. All you have to do is select the correct exacta. (first two official finishers in the race. Must submit their starting post position by number).

Harrah's Hoosier Park is sponsoring the three prizes that will be given away. First place will receive a $150 gift card, second place a $75 gift card and third place a gift box with 30 different popular candy bars in it.

Scott Alberg, the 2006 National Harness Handicapping Champion, who also has numerous other handicapping titles, has been a Standardbred owner in the past, and has agreed to partner with USHWA as the contest's title sponsor.

To enter the free contest, fans must go to Scott Alberg's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/scott.alberg.3,, where the contest will be prominently displayed. Entries will be accepted beginning Thursday, October 29. Alberg, as he has done in the past, will run the contest. Participants have until 4:00 pm Saturday afternoon (Oct. 31) to enter the contest. All rules and regulations will be posted for the contest.

Anyone who is not on Facebook can still enter the contest by sending in their selections via email to CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.

USHWA members Garnet and Nicholas "Ace" Barnsdale will host the Facebook Live Drawing to determine the contest winners at 12:00 noon Sunday, November 1 at www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters.

For more information check out Scott Alberg's Facebook Page, USHWA's Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram accounts or the USHWA website at www.usharnesswriters.com. A list of prize winners is available anytime from either Scott Alberg's Facebook page or via email at CustomerService@4NJPicks.com.

Sorry, but all current USHWA members are not eligible for this contest.