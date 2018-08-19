Breeders Crown barrier draws for finals night

Poster Boy (#6) just gets the edge over Ignatius in a demanding finish to the 3yo colts and geldings 2nd semi-final.

Harness racing superstars Poster Boy and Ignatius put on a spectacle in the 3yo Breeders Crown 2nd semi final at Bendigo last night, with only half a neck separating the pair at the end of a record run 2150m.

At the finish Poster Boy after leading up the three wide line over the last lap narrowly edged out a game Ignatius who was forced to sit parked for the entire journey in a sizzling 1-54.2 mile rate.

Both horses have drawn the second line in the final of the Breeders Crown series to be run this coming Saturday night, adding even more intrigue into an already fascinating end of series decider for the 3yo pacing colts and geldings.

See the barrier draws below for all divisions courtesy of Harness Racing Victoria.

