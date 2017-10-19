Crown elims lead busy Grand Circuit weekend

Harness Racing This Week: Breeders Crown eliminations, Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit heads to Hoosier Park this Friday (Oct. 20) and Saturday (Oct. 21) for Breeders Crown eliminations in 11 divisions. Eliminations will not be required for the mare trot.

The Friday card features a pair of $25,000 eliminations in the mare pace, single $25,000 eliminations in the 3-year-old filly pace and 3-year-old filly trot, and two $20,000 eliminations in the 2-year-old filly pace and 2-year-old filly trot.

The Saturday card features a trio of $25,000 eliminations in the 3-year-old colt trot, two $25,000 eliminations in the Open Trot, Open Pace, and 3-year-old colt pace, three $20,000 eliminations in the 2-year-old colt pace, and two $20,000 eliminations in the 2-year-old colt trot.

Complete entries for the races are available at this link.

Last time: Twister Bi assumed control from fellow world champion Resolve, then put on a trotting showcase in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot. The 5-year-old stallion stopped the clock in a world record 2:22.1 at Yonkers Raceway on Saturday (Oct. 14), 5-1/2 lengths in front of the field.

Trainer Jerry Riordan said, "I just wanted everyone to see how good he really is."

They most certainly did.

Defending champion Resolve (Ãke Svanstedt) assumed the lead as the field of 10 very established rivals left the gate with Italian representatives Oasis Bi (Kim Eriksson) and Twister Bi (Christoffer Eriksson) following his lead.

Oasis Bi made a menacing move to take command, but it truly was all Twister Bi. Once the stallion was provided his cue, the other nine horses were only trotting for minor awards.

As Twister Bi continued to roll home unopposed in any way, 2016 Triple Crown victor Marion Marauder (Scott Zeron) advanced to head off Oasis Bi for second as they crossed the wire.

A son of the incomparable Varenne , Twister Bi is owned by Pasquale Ciccarelli and now possesses 21 triumphs in 50 career trips to the post after competing with the best Europe has to offer. He is also the latest millionaire on American soil.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on Oct. 14.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,334.5; 2. David Miller - 1,139; 3. Tim Tetrick - 938; 4. Scott Zeron - 640; 5. Corey Callahan - 465.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,208.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,092.5; 3. John Butenschoen - 458; 4. Brian Brown - 430; 5. Erv Miller - 364.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 285.2; 2. Weaver Bruscemi - 248.9; 3. Determination - 244; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 230; 5. Ken Jacobs - 182.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will once again take place next week at Hoosier Park with Breeders Crown finals in all 12 categories (2- and 3-year-old colt and filly pacers and trotters and older horse and mare pacers and trotters). Hoosier will also host four Pegasus divisions for 3-year-old colt and filly trotters and pacers. In addition, Vernon Downs will host a leg of the Kindergarten Series for 2-year-old pacers and trotters of both sexes.

Paul Ramlow