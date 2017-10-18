Breeders Crown elims set for Friday/Saturday at Hoosier

The Breeders Crown eliminations for both the female and male pacers and trotters will be held Friday and Saturday at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, with harness racing's No. 1-ranked star, Fear The Dragon, leading the way.

Eliminations for female trotters and pacers will be contested Friday. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) both nights.

A total of 166 horses entered this year's $6 million Breeders Crown. The finals for the female trotters and pacers will be held Friday, Oct. 27, and the finals for the male trotters and pacers are Saturday, Oct. 28, at Hoosier Park.

All of the divisions for female trotters and pacers require eliminations with the exception of the $250,000 Mare Trot. That race attracted five horses, which are, in alphabetical order: Caprice Hill, Emoticon Hanover, Flowers N Songs, Pasithea Face S, and Pink Pistol. All five will advance directly to the Oct. 27 final. The draw for the Mare Trot will be held this weekend.

Hannelore Hanover, who won last year’s Mare Trot, was entered in this year’s Open Trot against the boys.

The $250,000 Mare Pace received 13 entrants, including past Breeders Crown winners Call Me Queen Be, Lady Shadow, and Pure Country. The top five finishers from two eliminations will advance to the final.

Lady Shadow won last year’s Mare Pace and Call Me Queen Be was last season’s 3-year-old champion. Pure Country won her Crown in 2015 as a 2-year-old. Shelliscape was the most recent horse to win consecutive Mare Pace titles, in 2013 and 2014. No 3-year-old filly pacing champion has ever returned to capture a Crown at 4.

Another returning champion, Ariana G, leads a group of 11 in the $500,000 Breeders Crown event for 3-year-old female trotters. Twelve horses are needed to split a division into two eliminations, so Ariana G and Thats All Moni received byes to the final based on seasonal earnings. The remaining nine horses will compete for eight spots in the final.

Ariana G, the No. 2-ranked horse in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, has won 11 of 14 races this season and earned $873,690. She is trained by Jimmy Takter, who has won a record 30 Breeders Crown finals. Takter also trains Thats All Moni, who has won four of 12 races and earned $238,141.

The elimination field for the 3-year-old female trotters includes Kentucky Filly Futurity winner Ice Attraction, who defeated Ariana G by a neck in the Oct. 8 race. The three finishers to follow Ice Attraction and Ariana G --- Dream Together, Dream Baby Dream and Sunshine Delight --- also are in the elimination.

The $500,000 Breeders Crown for 3-year-old female pacers also got a field of 11. New York Sire Stakes champion Obvious Blue Chip and Lismore Pace winner Tequila Monday received byes to the final after the connections of the group’s top money-earners, Caviart Ally and Agent Q, elected to race in the elimination.

Caviart Ally has won six of her last 10 races and finished no worse than second during that span. Her victories include the Jugette and Pennsylvania Sire Stakes championship. Agent Q, who lost to Someomensomewhere by a nose in last year’s Breeders Crown, has finished off the board only twice in 23 career races, winning 11.

Agent Q has raced only once since Sept. 13, a win on Oct. 12 in the Circle City at Hoosier Park.

“This is the way we had it set up,” Agent Q’s trainer Aaron Lambert said. “It was the plan all along to race these three weeks. Plus if you win the elimination you can’t draw outside. We skipped (the Red Mile meet) on purpose to try to get it done out here.”

Two eliminations will be held for both the 2-year-old female pacers and 2-year-old female trotters. The top five finishers from each elimination advance to their respective finals.

Stakes-winners Percy Bluechip, Rainbow Room and Youaremycandygirl are among the 16 horses entered in the $600,000 Breeders Crown for 2-year-old female pacers. That trio has combined to win 16 of 24 races and $1.01 million.

In the $600,000 Breeders Crown for 2-year-old female trotters, Manchego leads a group of 17. Undefeated in 10 career races, Manchego has earned $563,948 and is ranked No. 3 in the sport’s Top 10 poll.

Following are the fields for Friday’s eliminations with named drivers and trainers.

$25,000 MARE PACE ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Wrangler Magic-Daniel Dube-Erv Miller

2. Pure Country-Mark MacDonald-Jimmy Takter

3. Windsun Glory-Trace Tetrick-Ron Burke

4. Darlinonthebeach-Brett Miller-Nancy Johansson

5. Lady Shadow-Yannick Gingras-Ron Adams

6. Blue Moon Stride-David Miller-Mark Harder

$25,000 MARE PACE ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Nike Franco N-Tim Tetrick-Jim King Jr.

2. Sassa Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

3. L A Delight-Corey Callahan-Bob McIntosh

4. Medusa-Tony Hall-Jeff Cullipher

5. Seventimesavirgin-John DeLong-John DeLong

6. Bedroomconfessions-Scott Zeron-Tony Alagna

7. Call Me Queen Be-Scott Zeron-Ross Croghan

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE ELIMINATION

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Caviart Ally-Andy McCarthy-Noel Daley

2. Terrortina-Tony Hall-Norm Parker

3. Agent Q-David Miller-Aaron Lambert

4. Blazin Britches-Trace Tetrick-Brian Brown

5. Jaye’s A Lady-Andy Miller-Nancy Johansson

6. Inverse Hanover-Peter Wrenn-R. “Nifty” Norman

7. Idyllic Beach-Yannick Gingras-Jimmy Takter

8. Ella Christina-Tim Tetrick-Nick Surick

9. Carol’s Z Tam-Ricky Macomber Jr.-Jamie Macomber

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Come See The Show-Tim Tetrick-Linda Toscano

2. Rock On Ladys-Ronnie Wrenn Jr.-Trent Stohler

3. Firestorm-Jody Jamieson-James Morrison

4. Percy Bluechip-Trevor Henry-Ian Moore

5. Rainbow Room-David Miller-Joe Holloway

6. Band Stand-Tim Tetrick-Tony Alagna

7. Majorsspeciallady-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

8. Kissin In The Sand-Tim Tetrick-Nancy Johansson

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Pueblo Blue Chip-Jody Jamieson-David Menary

2. Im With Her-Paul MacDonell-Paul MacDonell

3. Youaremycandygirl-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

4. Reign On Me-Yannick Gingras-R. “Nifty” Norman

5. Strong Opinion-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

6. Miswave Hanover-Marcus Miller-Erv Miller

7. Aims Whisper-Mark MacDonald-Kevin Lare

8. Bye Hanover-Brett Miller-Brian Brown

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT ELIMINATION

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Ice Attraction-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

2. Overdraft Volo-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

3. Checkmate Time-Donald Dupont-Marie Dupont

4. Highland Top Hill-David Miller-Marty Fine

5. Fine Tuned Lady-Corey Callahan-John Butenschoen

6. Southwind Avanti-Tim Tetrick-Anette Lorentzon

7. Dream Baby Dream-Rod Allen-Rod Allen

8. Dream Together-Daniel Dube-Luc Blais

9. Sunshine Delight-Brett Miller-Staffan Lind

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Atlanta-Rick Zeron-Rick Zeron

2. Phaetosive-Trond Smedshammer-Trond Smedshammer

3. Jordan Blue Chip-Scott Zeron-Paula Wellwood

4. Lima Novelty-Tim Tetrick-Linda Toscano

5. Seviyorum-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

6. Alloveragain-Tim Tetrick-John Bax

7. Hey Blondie-Andy McCarthy-Chuck Sylvester

8. Basquiat-Yannick Gingras-Jimmy Takter

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Looking For Zelda-Tony Hall-Norm Parker

2. Msnaughtyashill-Sam Widger-Jeff Edwards

3. Courtney Hanover-Rick Zeron-Rick Zeron

4. Manchego-Yannick Gingras-Jimmy Takter

5. Top Expectations-Marcus Miller-Erv Miller

6. S M S Princess-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

7. Live Laugh Love-David Miller-R. “Nifty” Norman

8. Impinktoo-David Miller/Peter Wrenn-Jim Dailey

9. Lily Stride-Tim Tetrick-Mark Harder

All of the events for male pacers and trotters require eliminations.

There are two eliminations for each the $526,250 Breeders Crown Open Trot, $421,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace, $527,500 Breeders Crown for 3-year-old male pacers, and $600,000 Breeders Crown for 2-year-old male trotters. The top five finishers from each elimination advance to their respective finals on Oct. 28.

There are three eliminations for both the $527,500 Breeders Crown for 3-year-old male trotters and $600,000 Breeders Crown for 2-year-old male pacers. The top three finishers from each elimination plus the fourth-place finisher with the highest seasonal earnings advance to their respective finals.

Fear The Dragon and Downbytheseaside, both from the stable of trainer Brian Brown, are among the 17 entries for the 3-year-old male pacers. Fear The Dragon is the sport's leading money-winner this year, with $1.26 million, while Downbytheseaside is second, with $1.07 million.

For the year, Fear The Dragon has won 12 of 15 races and finished worse than second only once. Downbytheseaside, last year's runner-up to recently retired Huntsville in the Breeders Crown for 2-year-old male pacers, has won nine of 16 starts this season.

The group also includes Little Brown Jug winner Filibuster Hanover and New York Sire Stakes champion Funknwaffles, who was supplemented to the event for $62,500.

Nineteen horses were entered in the Breeders Crown for 3-year-old male trotters, including Kentucky Futurity winner Snowstorm Hanover, Canadian Trotting Classic winner What The Hill, Earl Beal Jr. Memorial champion Devious Man, Goodtimes winner International Moni, Yonkers Trot winner Top Flight Angel, and Stanley Dancer Memorial division winner Long Tom.

International Moni was a supplemental entry.

Hannelore Hanover, who won last year's Mare Trot, was among 13 horses entered in this year's Open Trot against the boys. She will try to become the first female winner of the Open Trot since Moni Maker in 1998. The only other mare to win the Open Trot was CR Kay Suzie in 1996.

The group also includes Harry Harvey Trot winner Crazy Wow, Yonkers International Trot runner-up Marion Marauder, 2014 Breeders Crown 2-year-old champion Pinkman, and supplemental entry Homicide Hunter.

Another 2014 Crown winner, McWicked, is among the 12 horses entered in the Breeders Crown Open Pace. The field also features stakes-winners All Bets Off, Check Six, Dealt A Winner, Keystone Velocity, Mach It So, and Sintra, who was supplemented to the event.

Metro Pace winner Lost In Time is among the 19 participants in the Breeders Crown for 2-year-old male pacers. Lost In Time, the leading money-winning pacer among all 2-year-olds, has won three of five races and finished second in the remaining two while earning $375,555.

Stakes-winner Hayden Hanover, the Metro runner-up, also is in the field along with Closing Statement, who won the Elevation Stakes at Hoosier Park, and Ontario Sire Stakes champion Western Passage.

The 13 horses in the Breeders Crown for 2-year-old male trotters include Peter Haughton Memorial winner You Know You Do, Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion Fashionwoodchopper, who brings a five-race win streak to his elimination, and Kentucky Sire Stakes champion Hat Trick Habit.

Following are the fields for Saturday's eliminations with named drivers and trainers.

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD MALE PACE ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Nutcracker Sweet-Tim Tetrick-Jimmy Takter

2. Babes Dig Me-Scott Zeron-Tony Alagna

3. Keystone Tenacious-Mark MacDonald-Paul Kelley

4. Courtly Choice-Yannick Gingras-Blake MacIntosh

5. This Is The Plan-Tim Tetrick-Chris Ryder

6. Lost In Time-Scott Zeron-Jim Mulinix

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD MALE PACE ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Western Passage-Brian Sears-Casie Coleman

2. Hayden Hanover-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

3. Stay Hungry-Doug McNair-Tony Alagna

4. Whos Better-Tim Tetrick-Brian Brown

5. Grand Teton-Mark MacDonald-Jimmy Takter

6. Shnitzledosomethin-Peter Wrenn-Dylan Davis

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD MALE PACE ELIMINATION 3

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Rockin Away-Tim Tetrick-Brian Brown

2. Dorsoduro Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

3. Twin B Tuffenuff-Brett Miller-Steve Elliott

4. Odds On Lauderdale-Scott Zeron-Tony Alagna

5. Karpathian Kid-David Miller-Erv Miller

6. I'm A Big Deal-David Miller-Chris Ryder

7. Closing Statement-Brian Sears-Joe Holloway

$25,000 OPEN TROT ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. JL Cruze-David Miller-Eric Ell

2. Pinkman-Brian Sears-Jimmy Takter

3. Crescent Fashion-Ricky Macomber Jr.-Jamie Macomber

4. Hannelore Hanover-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

5. Il Sogno Dream-David Miller-Chris Beaver

6. Mambo Lindy-Tim Tetrick-Frank Antonacci

$25,000 OPEN TROT ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Lookslikeachpndale-Daniel Dube-Luc Blais

2. Hill Of A Colt-Doug McNair-Gregg McNair

3. Resolve-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

4. Crazy Wow-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

5. Homicide Hunter-Brett Miller-Chris Oakes

6. Gural Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

7. Marion Marauder-Scott Zeron-Paula Wellwood

$25,000 OPEN PACE ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Rock N' Roll World-John DeLong-Jeff Cullipher

2. Missile J-Tim Tetrick-Scott DiDomenico

3. Check Six-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

4. Mach It So-David Miller-Jeff Bamond Jr.

5. Sintra-Jody Jamieson-David Menary

6. McWicked-Brian Sears-Casie Coleman

$25,000 OPEN PACE ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Split The House-Brett Miller-Chris Oakes

2. Mel Mara-Corey Callahan-Dylan Davis

3. All Bets Off-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

4. Dealt A Winner-David Miller-Mark Silva

5. Manhattan Beach-Sam Widger-Walter Haynes Jr.

6. Keystone Velocity-Daniel Dube-Erv Miller

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD MALE TROT ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Long Tom-Tim Tetrick-Marcus Melander

2. Rubio-Brian Sears-Jimmy Takter

3. Dover Dan-Corey Callahan-John Butenschoen

4. Seven And Seven-David Miller-Tom Durand

5. Top Flight Angel-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

6. International Moni-Scott Zeron-Frank Antonacci

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD MALE TROT ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Giveitgasandgo-Corey Callahan-John Butenschoen

2. Snowstorm Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

3. Moonshiner Hanover-David Miller-Chris Beaver

4. New Jersey Viking-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

5. Lindy The Great-Tim Tetrick-Frank Antonacci

6. King On The Hill-Yannick Gingras-Jimmy Takter

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD MALE TROT ELIMINATION 3

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Yes Mickey-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt

2. What The Hill-David Miller-Ron Burke

3. Guardian Angel As-Tim Tetrick-Anette Lorentzon

4. Jake-Danie Dube-Luc Blais

5. Bill's Man-Corey Callahan-John Butenschoen

6. Devious Man-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

7. Enterprise-Brian Sears-Marcus Melander

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD MALE TROT ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Moosonee-David Miller-Chris Beaver

2. Fiftydallarbill-Trace Tetrick-William Crone

3. Crystal Fashion-David Miller-Jim Campbell

4. Samo Different Day-Brian Sears-Jimmy Takter

5. Hat Trick Habit-Scott Zeron-Frank Antonacci

6. Dawson Springs-Joe Bongiorno-Tony Alagna

$20,000 2-YEAR-OLD MALE TROT ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Missle Hill-Joe Bongiorno-Tony Alagna

2. Skyway Torpedo-Peter Wrenn-Alvin Miller

3. Met's Hall-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

4. You Know You Do-Yannick Gingras-Jimmy Takter

5. Fashionwoodchopper-David Miller-Jim Campbell

6. Wolfgang-Mark MacDonald-Jimmy Takter

7. Fourth Dimension-Brian Sears-Marcus Melander

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD MALE PACE ELIMINATION 1

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Miso Fast-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

2. Photobombr Hanover-Tim Tetrick-Tom Fanning

3. Ocean Colony-Mark MacDonald-Jimmy Takter

4. Boogie Shuffle-David Miller-Mark Harder

5. Hurricane Beach-Daniel Dube-Luc Blais

6. Western Hill-Brett Miller-Tony Alagna

7. Chip Walther-Marcus Miller-Erv Miller

8. Downbytheseaside-Brian Sears-Brian Brown

$25,000 3-YEAR-OLD MALE PACE ELIMINATION 2

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1. Filibuster Hanover-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke

2. Funknwaffles-Corey Callahan-John Butenschoen

3. Fear The Dragon-David Miller-Brian Brown

4. Eddard Hanover-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke

5. Mac's Jackpot-Aaron Merriman-Jim Campbell

6. Rock N Tony-Trace Tetrick-Erv Miller

7. Blood Line-Mark MacDonald-Jimmy Takter

8. Beckhams Z Tam-Ricky Macomber Jr.-Jamie Macomber

9. Art Scene-Scott Zeron-Tony Alagna